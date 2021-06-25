Boys Soccer 2021 All-Area Team: Baldwin Park goalkeeper Daniel De La Torre is the player of the year
The 2021 All-Area boys soccer team for the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena and Whittier areas. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Daniel De La Torre, Baldwin Park, Senior. Moments after Baldwin Park defeated Citrus Hill in a penalty shootout to capture the CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship, players were chanting “MVP” for Braves goalkeeper Daniel De La Torre. And why not? De La Torre was named the Mt. Baldy League MVP and earned Division 5 MVP honors for his dominant season while manning the nets and making big-time saves throughout the CIF-SS playoffs.www.sgvtribune.com