Marvel drops action-packed new trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Marvel Studios recently released a new sneak peek at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it did so by bringing back some familiar faces. Along with Shang-Chi who will be interpreted by Simo Liu in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, It could be seen in the new preview in the final moments of the trailer, which seemed to see two characters returning facing each other despite being from appearing in completely different movies before. In the scene, Dr. Strange’s partner Wong faces off against none other than Abomination, a Marvel villain who hasn’t appeared on the big screen since. The incredible Hulk in 2008, and although the appearance of the enemy of the green giant was evident it was not entirely clear if it was Wong the opponent.