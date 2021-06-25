Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel drops action-packed new trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a brand-new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which our superhero has to learn to own his powers, despite multiple obstacles. A character from the pages of Marvel Comics since the ’70s, Simu Liu plays the title character, a child with special martial arts abilities who is brutally trained from an early age to hone his body to become a lethal assassin for the villain, The Mandarin. However, before he can fulfill his destiny, he flees.

www.myclallamcounty.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Martial Arts#Marvel Comics#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Marvel Studios WHAT IF…?

Disney+ has released these new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Shang Chi Trailer Is Reportedly Not Landing Well With Chinese Audiences

Disney is preparing to roll out the new Marvel film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which releases on September 3 for North America. Now it seems Disney and Marvel are hitting yet another snag with their potentially huge box office in China. I’m sure they thought...
Moviesstarradiovegas.com

Shang-Chi Trailer Features A Surprise Appearance By A Marvel Villain

A new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives us more insight and action into the upcoming Marvel movie opening on September 3 in theaters only. We see Shang-Chi battling the criminal empire led by his forsaken father Wenwu (Tony Leung), a.k.a. the feared Mandarin, the shadowy leader of the Ten Rings organization. As we previously reported, the Ten Rings have been a figure lurking in the background for years in the MCU, first introduced in 2008’s Iron Man.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige on Abomination's Return in Trailer

It's nice to know that Marvel Studios continues to find a use for the Hulk characters even when Universal continues to sit on them with their solo rights. We saw William Hurt's General Thunderbolt Ross play a major part in the later Avengers films and also in the upcoming Black Widow. Mark Ruffalo remained a staple in all the Avengers films since taking over the role from Edward Norton in his one-off in 2008. Now, we see the return of Tim Roth's Abomination sooner than expected as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed all our collective double-takes in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes as Abomination was featured fighting Wong (Benedict Wong) at an arena in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the film's first official trailer.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi #2 Preview – Shang-Chi vs. Captain America?!

APR210861 – SHANG-CHI #2 BUSTOS SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99. (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu. • There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it. • But Shang-Chi and his Five...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reference to Captain America in the Shang-Chi trailer you haven’t noticed!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promises to conquer audiences around the world with the arrival of a new hero of Asian origin, played by Simu Liu. In this context, Marvel presented the second trailer for the film that was accompanied by many surprises for fans of the brand. For example, return of the villain Abomination who fights against Doctor Strange’s partner, Wong, in what appears to be a very special fighting tournament.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kevin Feige confirms Wong and abomination in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Marvel Studios recently released a new sneak peek at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it did so by bringing back some familiar faces. Along with Shang-Chi who will be interpreted by Simo Liu in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, It could be seen in the new preview in the final moments of the trailer, which seemed to see two characters returning facing each other despite being from appearing in completely different movies before. In the scene, Dr. Strange’s partner Wong faces off against none other than Abomination, a Marvel villain who hasn’t appeared on the big screen since. The incredible Hulk in 2008, and although the appearance of the enemy of the green giant was evident it was not entirely clear if it was Wong the opponent.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reportedly Has More Surprise Cameos

While the likes of Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home have tended to grab most of the attention, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has risen up to become one of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated films of the year. The trailers so far have promised a thrilling mash-up of the superhero genre and martial arts movies, as the MCU finally serves up its first ever Asian leading character.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Shang-Chi’ #2 is funny, action-packed, and consistently great

Shang-Chi got a new #1 last month, even though it’s the same creative team behind the recent-Chi miniseries by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan. That makes sense though, as this new series spins out of that one, setting up a Shang-Chi who is now the boss of his father’s once-evil empire. Dedicated to clearing his family’s name, Shang-Chi is attempting to navigate bad-guy territory to right wrongs but also do it covertly so superheroes like Captain America don’t get the wrong idea.
MoviesWDW News Today

Official President Loki Meet-and-Greet Image, Characters From “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” to Appear in Avengers Campus

Disney Parks Blog has released an official image of President Loki as he will appear in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. It was also revealed that characters from Marvel’s upcoming films Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will be appearing at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
MoviesNew York Post

Emotional trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final Marvel role drops

It’s rare that a trailer feels so touching and existential. Disney+ dropped the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ animated series, “What If…?” on Thursday, and the two-minute clip is surprisingly emotional in multiple ways. Not only does it explore a “multiverse of unlimited possibilities,” but it features the late Chadwick Boseman voicing his final Marvel Cinematic Universe role.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Confirmed the presence of Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, who will fight against a character from Dr. Strange

The most recent trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed us several interesting details from the movie. One of them was a brief appearance of Abomination, a character belonging to Phase 1 of the MCU. A very unfriendly kind of Hulk, for those who do not know the character. Now, Kevin Faige, head of Marvel, has shared more information about the character in the new Marvel movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy