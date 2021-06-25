Marvel drops action-packed new trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
We’ve got a brand-new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which our superhero has to learn to own his powers, despite multiple obstacles. A character from the pages of Marvel Comics since the ’70s, Simu Liu plays the title character, a child with special martial arts abilities who is brutally trained from an early age to hone his body to become a lethal assassin for the villain, The Mandarin. However, before he can fulfill his destiny, he flees.www.myclallamcounty.com