Belmont swings at 2021 Jazz Festival

In a year full of virtual concerts, the June 10 Belmont Jazz Festival was welcome treat for music fans throughout Belmont. One of the highlights: Ken Gable, Chenery Middle School band director and jazz director for both the middle school and high school, energetically dashing back and forth across the shore of Clay Pit Pond, urging the audience to get up and sing with the band during a New Orleans-inspired finale. And they did. Two halves of the crowd took turns singing, “Do whatcha wanna” and “Everybody needs somebody!” on time and on pitch.