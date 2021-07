Raven-Symone lost weight because she wants to be "in the best health possible" for a life with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. The 'Raven's Home' star revealed in May she had shed an impressive 28 lbs., and has now revealed she was encouraged to pick up healthy eating habits by her wife - whom she married in June last year - because she wants to make sure she doesn't end up "in an early grave" because of her weight.