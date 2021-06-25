Cancel
Every Adult Citizen In El Salvador To Receive $30 Worth of Bitcoin From The Government

By Brenda Ngari
zycrypto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador is planning to airdrop $30 in bitcoin to its citizens, the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced during a national address on Thursday. During his address, Bukele unveiled a bitcoin e-wallet dubbed Chivo — a slang word that means cool in Spanish — that will be preloaded with free $30 BTC. He went on to give a tutorial on how to use Chivo. The government-issued crypto wallet will be available on both android and iOS for everyone to download.

