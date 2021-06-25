Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nels Cline: "I had no desire to gyrate and hump my amplifier and set my guitar on fire – I wanted to take a modest path"

By Jacob Uitti
Guitar World Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo many, Nels Cline is the warbling lead guitarist for the prolific Chicago-borne alternative rock band, Wilco. He’s held that position since 2004. But to know the musician and lead player in that sense is to only scratch the surface of Cline’s vast sonic resume. He is also a bandleader, experimental musician, improviser, songwriter, twin brother collaborator (with his identical sibling, Alex) and talent scout – as you’ll read below.

www.guitarworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Jorma Kaukonen
Person
Robert Fripp
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Nels Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Guitar Pick#Guitar Solo#The Nels Cline Singers#The Rolling Stones#World Pacific Records#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear George Harrison's Unreleased Acoustic Demo 'Cosmic Empire'

Ahead of the 50th=anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Capitol and UMe have shared the first unreleased track from the collection, the acoustic demo “Cosmic Empire.”. Prior to the 1970 album’s six-week recording sessions, Harrison spent two days — May 26th and 27th, 1970 — demoing 30...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

How Does YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Keep From 'Retreading The Same Ground' With His Music? He Responds

In a new interview with the WSOU 89.5 FM radio station, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he ever feels like he is "retreading the same ground" with his songwriting, and if so, how he prevents this from happening. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I don't. There are some artists who want to almost be trendy in a way. One great artist that I actually happen to love, David Bowie, who was amazing, he would try to go in different directions and so on, and that's fine. But then you have other people like AC/DC and ZZ TOP and Eric Clapton — you name it — that [have] done the same thing forever, which is what they do, and they do it better than anybody else.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRAHAM BONNET Claims YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Tried To Strangle Him Nearly Four Decades Ago: 'He Grew Into A Monster'

Formed in 1983, Los Angeles-based band ALCATRAZZ became famous for its blend of melodic and progressive rock and for introducing guitar heroes Yngwie J. Malmsteen and Steve Vai to the masses. In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, ALCATRAZZ singer Graham Bonnet stated about the group's decision to split with Malmsteen in 1984, just one year after ALCATRAZZ's inception: "Yngwie had to go. We just had a battle which was not very good. I wished he could stay, but this kid, he grew into a monster — but a fucking great guitar player, no doubt. One night I walked offstage when it was time for his guitar solo, and I walked offstage and I tripped over his cord and I pulled it out of the fricking amplifier. And he thought I did it on purpose. I went to the bus and I was sitting there talking to the bus driver. And Yngwie runs in, gets me by the neck, does this [makes a choking motion], pushes his thumbs right into my throat. He said, 'You fucking asshole. In the middle of my solo, you unplugged me.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' I didn't know — I really didn't know what I'd done. What happened was one of our crew saw this happening, saw Yngwie. [Yngwie] was trying to kill my voice, basically. He dug his thumbs right in, right in here. I was choking. And this Hungarian guy, who was big and one of my close friends back then, came up to him and said, 'Yngwie…' He got Yngwie under his arm like this [makes a headlock], and he said, 'You fucking touch Graham again, I'm gonna break your fucking neck.' And that night, I remember we were driving home in the bus back to L.A., and we fired Yngwie on the tour bus because you can't do that — you can't strangle the singer. So that was the end of Yngwie."
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pedal-Steel Guitarist Greg Leisz on His Years With Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, and Daft Punk

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

The new wave of classic rock: 15 guitar bands you need to know about

SoCal rock 'n' roll crew Rival Sons have been kicking out the jams ever since they formed in 2009. So how, after six albums and a decade-plus in existence, did the four-piece find themselves entering 2021 as one of the forerunners of a new, surging musical movement dubbed the “New Wave of Classic Rock”?
Musicreverb.com

A Brief History of Upside-Down Guitarists, With Malina Moye

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Malina Moye is a proud left-handed, upside-down player. That is, she flips a right-handed guitar and plays it without changing the position of the strings. With her high E on top and low E on bottom, Moye blazes up and down the fretboard like a firebrand,...
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby on Channeling Steely Dan, Turning 80, and How His New Album Saved Him

The past couple of years have not been easy on David Crosby. After the pandemic made it impossible for him to tour, his financial situation grew so dreary that he feared the bank would take away his house. The tendonitis that’s been plaguing his hands has advanced to the point where it’s difficult for him to play guitar. He’s also had to watch his beloved country get ripped in half by a president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and endure the loss of his biological son, Beckett Cypher, who was raised by Melissa Etheridge.
Musicloudersound.com

Ian Gillan: 8 songs that changed my life

Music has been an ever-present constant in Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan’s life for as long as he can remember. “My grandad was a bass baritone and sang opera, my uncle was a jazz pianist and my grandmother was a ballet tutor, so the house was always full of music, Chopin and Verdi to boogie-woogie,” he recalls. “I was a boy soprano in the church choir, so I always knew I could sing.”
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Mick Jones looks back at producing Van Halen's landmark 5150: "It was a pretty intense experience – but we achieved something very special"

In 1985, when Van Halen singer David Lee Roth quit the band, Eddie Van Halen was left facing the toughest challenge of his career. He was the most famous guitar player on the planet – the guy who had revolutionized the art of rock guitar in the late-'70s, and had got the call from Michael Jackson to play the solo on his mega-hit Beat It from Thriller, the biggest-selling album of all time. But with Diamond Dave gone, Eddie had to replace the seemingly irreplaceable, and reinvent the band that had defined American hard rock in the early '80s.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

16 pro guitarists name the live shows that changed their lives

Billy Gibbons shares a Texas flood of live memories: “T-Bone could do it behind his back, doing splits on the floor, standing straight, whatever. He was a fretboard genius“. BACK TO LIVE: “I was, of course, blessed to grow up in Texas, where there are and have been so many...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HEART's NANCY WILSON Releases Music Video For 'Walk Away'

HEART's Nancy Wilson has released the official music video for the song "Walk Away". The track is taken from her debut solo album, "You And Me", which came out on May 7 via Carry On Music. Nancy recently told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the fear and challenges...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
Entertainmentguitar.com

The August 2021 issue of Guitar Magazine is out now!

I recently played my first gig for many months and to say it felt great to be back onstage would be a planet-sized understatement. However, the enforced break from live performance did have a few interesting side effects. For one, some of my gear that hadn’t seen much use since early 2020 had developed a few gremlins, and my guitars, amp and pedalboard all needed some love. And though I’ve probably played more guitar in the past 15 months than ever before, when was the last time I played standing up? Which strap.
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

In the years since Alice Coltrane passed from this world in 2007, a paradigm shift has occurred. For much of her lifetime, she and her music stood in the shadow of her husband, the late John Coltrane, a jazz titan and a near saintly figure in 20th-century American music. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy