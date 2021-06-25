Health care group closes on $85M financing deal

FORT MYERS — American Oncology Network has closed on an $85 million financing deal with PNC Bank. The funds, according to a statement, will support the Fort Myers-based company’s expansion, in locations and technology offerings for patients, according to a statement. “Our credit facility with PNC Bank is an important part of our effort to ensure that we remain well-positioned to execute on our strategic imperatives and continue providing exceptional cancer care to our communities,” AON CEO Todd Schonherz says in the statement. “We appreciate the leadership and commitment of PNC and our own finance, accounting and legal teams for the countless hours spent over the past few months to get this agreement closed.”