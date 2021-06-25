Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update introduces League Play rewards

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players now have some new rewards to chase in League Play. The game’s latest update has introduced Skill Division Rewards for getting 10 wins in each division and Placement Rewards for Ladder Events. By winning games and placing in events, players can earn new weapon charms, emblems, and stickers. Developer Treyarch also teased new milestone rewards for League Play that are coming later this season and include exclusive weapon blueprints.

egmnow.com
