Fishman teams up with Greg Koch for Fluence Gristle-Tone signature three-voice P-90 pickup

For a musical instrument so small, the range in sound(s) from a harmonica is nothing less than remarkable. The airy tones of Toots Thielemans and Howard Levy sound nothing like the earthy warbles that of Little Walter and James Cotton, while sinuous lines from the late Norton Buffalo, long-time member of the Steve Miller Band. hardly resemble the gutsy textures Magic Dick of the J. Geils Band blew so lustily he could practically replicate a whole horn section. Along those disparate lines reside the works of Wilburt Lee Reliford and Nic Clark, neither of whom might seem to have much in common besides their wind instrument, at least until a close perusal of their music reveals a deceptive level of nuance comparable to the capacity for detail intrinsic to their main instrument.