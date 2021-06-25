Fishman teams up with Greg Koch for Fluence Gristle-Tone signature three-voice P-90 pickup
Fishman electronics and electric guitar guru Greg Koch have once again joined forces for an all-new pickup set – the Fluence Signature Series Gristle-Tone P-90s. This latest collaborative project comes after the two titans teamed up for the blues guitar ace’s previous signature set, the Gristle-Tone Tele electric guitar pickups, with the new P-90-style addition to the range vowing to remain “deeply rooted” in the design’s tradition, while offering a modern twist.www.guitarworld.com