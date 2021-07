Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract extension with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad into a ninth season.The City captain's previous contract was set to expire on Wednesday but an agreement on a new deal was reached earlier this month.At 36, Fernandinho is the oldest member of Pep Guardiola's squad and also became the longest-serving player at the club following Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona.The Brazilian did not start last month's Champions League final against Chelsea, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, but feels he has unfinished business in Manchester.“In my head and my mind, the job...