Get gig-ready with these 10 essential guitar warm-up techniques

BACK TO LIVE: Apart from some notable online collaborations (cat-based heavy metal anyone?) there has been a distinct lack of opportunity over the last year or so to get out there and strut our stuff in real time. Be that in a rehearsal room or on stage. Playing or practicing while binge-watching TV on the sofa, will no doubt have helped some improve their game. But how relevant will these improvements be when we’re back standing in front of an amp, drumkit and audience? These are the concerns I’ll be addressing in this article.