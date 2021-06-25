Woman killed in crash involving Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle identified Stephen M. Katz

Chesapeake police identified the woman killed Wednesday in a crash involving a Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle near the South Norfolk area as a 41-year-old Portsmouth woman.

Florance Gregory, a passenger in a second vehicle involved in the crash, died at the scene.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of South Military Highway and Campostella Road, according to a release.

Another passenger involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide an update on the status of the passenger as of Friday.

Officials did not say how many people were involved in the collision.

