Chesapeake, VA

Woman killed in crash involving Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle identified

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
 16 days ago
Stephen M. Katz

Chesapeake police identified the woman killed Wednesday in a crash involving a Chesapeake Public Schools work vehicle near the South Norfolk area as a 41-year-old Portsmouth woman.

Florance Gregory, a passenger in a second vehicle involved in the crash, died at the scene.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of South Military Highway and Campostella Road, according to a release.

Another passenger involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide an update on the status of the passenger as of Friday.

Officials did not say how many people were involved in the collision.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Public Schools#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
