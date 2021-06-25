Commercial shrimp fishing could be coming to Virginia Beach

Fresh shrimp caught by Capt. Kurt Ward of Commonwealth Seafood at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Virginia could open a small commercial shrimp fishery off Virginia Beach, after a four-year experiment showed it is ecologically sustainable and commercially viable.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission plans to hold a public hearing July 27 to consider proposed regulations to allow trawling for shrimp. Unlike the shrimpers operating to the south, Virginia fishermen would be allowed to tow only small nets, to reduce the chance of trapping too many other species.

“This will be a small-boat, small-gear fishery,” Pat Geer, VMRC’s Fisheries Management Division chief told the commission in a recent briefing.

While shrimp have been seen in Virginia waters for years, fishermen began reporting large numbers of them in 2017.

Warmer ocean temperatures and changes in currents that resulted have pushed larval shrimp north from North Carolina — and in recent years, North Carolina shrimpers have been working along the state line.

The eight fishermen who harvested shrimp last year caught 418,616 pounds of shrimp, VMRC data shows.

The small nets they used trapped only 0.22 pounds of other species for every pound of shrimp, well below the typical range of 1 to 3 pounds for every pound of shrimp in fisheries to the south.

With an average of nearly 1,000 pounds of shrimp for every trip, the fishery looks to be worthwhile for the fishermen, Geer said.

Commission staff suggested limiting the number of licenses to operate off Virginia Beach to 12, while continuing to issue a small number of experimental licenses to operate on the ocean side of the Eastern Shore.

Trawling for shrimp would be banned in the Chesapeake, its tributaries and the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, where there’s a risk of catching protected migrating fish, such as summer flounder.

Trawlers would be limited to using gear no more than 16-feet wide — to the south, shrimpers operate sets of nets that can total 220 feet wide on each tow.

The season would open Oct. 1 and close Dec. 31, although it could possibly be extended to Jan. 31 of next year, as was the case for the experimental season that opened last October.

While the VMRC issued experimental permits for a handful of Eastern Shore fishermen, they’ve had little luck getting started, running in challenges with gear and current state trawling regulations that may mean they’re missing the peak population, so there’s little data to use to make regulations for operating there, Geer said.

“We said from the very beginning that we want to grow this fishery, slowly methodically and carefully and that’s what we’ve done,” Geer said.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com