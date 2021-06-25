Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits

By Korie Dean, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 16 days ago

A Portsmouth woman pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding more than 30 Virginia prison inmates to claim $300,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits.

Mary Landon Benton, 38, was charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of fraud in connection with major disaster benefits and three counts of mail fraud.

Benton colluded with inmates at three Virginia prisons to collect personal identifying information of other inmates and used it to fraudulently apply for the state’s unemployment insurance program, according to a prepared statement from the Department of Justice’s Eastern District of Virginia.

Benton applied for and received unemployment benefits for 31 inmates. She attempted to file between 10 to 20 additional unemployment claims, but they were not approved because someone else had already filed a claim for those inmates.

Each application that Benton filed contained numerous false statements, including the inmates’ contact information and last employer, and that they were “ready and willing to work.”

During the pandemic, the federal government and the Virginia Employment Commission expanded unemployment benefits by increasing the amount of money given to recipients.

Benefits were also expanded to include the self-employed, contractors and other workers who haven’t qualified in the past. Inmates, however, were not eligible for the benefits.

Benton kept a portion of the money that she received from the claims and provided a portion to the people who allegedly helped, according to the statement.

“This scheme resulted in the deliberate theft of unemployment funds that were intended to serve as a lifeline for members of our communities who faced financial hardship during the pandemic,” Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in the statement.

Three others have been indicted: Angelica Cartwright-Powers, 35, of Norfolk; Michael Lee Lewis Jr., 41, of Chesapeake; and Michael Anthony White, 38, also of Chesapeake.

According to a previous news release, the group collected $334,667 in unemployment benefits. They initially received $436,834, but the Virginia Employment Commission reclaimed some of the money after finding out about the scheme.

All four were were indicted in April.

Benton is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25. She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Korie Dean, 757-446-2962, korie.dean@virginiamedia.com

