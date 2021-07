This film opens in cinemas on June 25. I’ll admit that I’m not the biggest fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, but after eight hit titles in the series (as well as a spin-off), it’s almost pointless to be too hard on the flicks. Personally, I have always felt like the films could do with a heavier dose of realism that would make the driving stunts and scenarios feel more dangerous and exciting. But the writers and producers have chosen to go in the opposite direction. Instead, the movies are very silly pieces of popcorn entertainment, many of which still offer impressive action sequences.