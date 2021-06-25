Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bellator announces Fedor Emelianenko return bout on Oct. 23 in Moscow, opponent to be determined

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Last Emperor” is back in the Bellator cage. Bellator President Scott Coker announced at a press conference Friday that the legendary Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) will fight at an Oct. 23 card at VTB Arena in Moscow against an opponent that is still to be determined. This marks Emelianenko’s first fight since December 2019, when he defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 237.

www.mmafighting.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
Person
Kevin Randleman
Person
Andrei Arlovski
Person
Matt Mitrione
Person
Mark Coleman
Person
Tim Sylvia
Person
Scott Coker
Person
Frank Mir
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
Ryan Bader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Boxing#Combat#Bellator Mma#Tko#Russian#Rizin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Editorial: Late expectations with the great Fedor Emelianenko

Even in victory, I couldn’t make heads or tails of Fedor Emelianenko’s performance against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Like watching Charles Bronson discard the movie’s first henchman — maybe it tells us something about how he’ll fare against the criminal mastermind, but probably not. On the other side was Jackson’s husk....
UFCmymmanews.com

Jon Jones “very excited” for Fedor Emelianenko’s return, FaceTimes with the PRIDE legend

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones FaceTimed PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko and said he’s “very excited” about his return to MMA. It was announced this week that the legendary Emelianenko will return on October 23 as part of Bellator’s first event in Moscow, Russia. There has been no opponent named for Emelianenko just yet, but Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed there is a long list of free-agent fighters who are interested in fighting “The Last Emperor.” Regardless of who he faces, though, just the fact Emelianenko is fighting is always a big deal.
NFLmmanews.com

Anderson Silva & Werdum Possible Opponents For Fedor Emelianenko?

Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum appear to be in the Fedor Emelianenko sweepstakes. Emelianenko is set to fight in Moscow on October 23. It’ll be a part of his retirement tour. Fedor has two fights left on his Bellator deal but he hasn’t committed to retiring even when the tour is over. “The Last Emperor” will be 45 years old when he returns to the cage.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator’s Scott Coker

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator president Scott Coker. It was revealed last week that Emelianenko will be returning to action on October 23 when he headlines Bellator’s first-ever event in Moscow, Russia. Although “The Last Emperor” is now 44 years old — and he will be 45 by the next time he fights — he is still one of the most accomplished and respected mixed martial artists of all time, and anytime he fights, it’s a big deal. Although Emelianenko will return to the cage this fall, we do not know his opponent yet. However, we now have an idea of who could potentially be for him next.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Scott Coker says promoting a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia is 10 years in the making

Scott Coker always wanted to promote a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia. Emelianenko is considered one of, if not the best heavyweight of all time and will return on October 23 in Moscow. It could very well be the Russian’s final fight, but according to Coker, he says he’s excited about the event. A lot of Fedor’s protegees will also be on the card to add some hype to it.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Who’s Next For Fedor Emelianenko?

Fedor Emelianenko, Moscow, Fabrício Werdum, Antonio Silva, John Morgan, Alistair Overeem, Bellator MMA, Strikeforce, Scott Coker, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Bellator held a press conference this past Friday to announce that the great Fedor Emelianenko is returning on October 23rd in Moscow. “The Last Emporer” has not competed since December of 2019 when he stopped Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 237. The glory days of devastating ground-and-pound are most certainly behind the Russian, however he still holds the name value to entice fans to tune in. At 44 years of age, Scott Coker needs to be particular selective when choosing a formidable opponent. With no announcement of an opponent at the press conference, we dive in to see who could be next for Fedor Emelianenko.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos listed as possible opponents for Fedor’s comeback fight

Heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko will return to the Bellator cage later this year after an 18-month hiatus from the sport — but against whom?. Bellator CEO Scott Coker, who has a solid working relationship with Emelianenko, listed Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos as potential opponents, revealing that he has been in contact with all three men since ‘The Last Emperor’s’ surprise comeback announcement last week.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum calls for Fedor Emelianenko rematch: “Fedor was never the GOAT”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum called for the Fedor Emelianenko rematch, suggesting that “Fedor was never the GOAT.”. It was just over 11 years ago in Strikeforce that Werdum and Emelianenko met inside the cage and the Brazilian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he tapped the Russian out with a triangle-armbar. Fans have always wanted to see a rematch between these two rivals, but it has never happened. With Emelianenko set to return to the Bellator cage later this year in Russia, Bellator president Scott Coker has admitted that a number of big names have been in touch with his company to fight Emelianenko, naming fighters such as Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem among the possibilities.
UFCmmanews.com

AEW Star Jake Hager Pushes For Bellator Fight With Fedor Emelianenko

Jake Hager doesn’t have the richest experience when it comes to MMA but he’s gunning for legend Fedor Emelianenko. Emelianenko is in the midst of his “retirement tour.” The next stop on the tour is Russia on October 23, which many figured would’ve been the last fight for Fedor. “The Last Emperor” still has two fights left on his Bellator deal. He has not committed to retiring once the tour is over.
UFCmmanews.com

Fedor Emelianenko On Khabib’s Retirement: It’s Up To The Fighter

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has supported Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s decision to retire from the sport while he was at the top. As 44-year-old Fedor prepares to enter the cage for his 46th fight, Khabib is enjoying retirement, having ended his career as an unbeaten UFC champion. “The Eagle” accomplished everything that...
UFCmymmanews.com

Jake Hager Trolls MMA Community With Fake Fedor Emelianenko Fight Announcement

Jake Hager has successfully trolled MMA and professional wrestling fans alike, with a poorly photoshopped fight poster for an October bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. On Wednesday, AEW and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took twitter by storm, as he revealed he was the man to face Fedor Emelianenko for his return to competition on 23rd October. Of course this was fake, but also very funny. One week earlier, Bellator had announced that Fedor would be returning to main event their first card in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow, although no opponent was confirmed. Hager sensing an opportunity to campaign for his shot and punk a few of his followers, tweeted the following: “I can’t wait! @bellatormma @fedoremelianenkoofficial @aewontnt #aewdynamite is LIVE 2 Night”.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘I’m ready to go to Russia’ — Fabricio Werdum calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Fabricio Werdum has called for a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko, and this time ‘Vai Cavalo’ wants to fight ‘The Last Emperor’ on foreign soil. Werdum, who submitted Emelianenko under the Strikeforce banner in 2010, called out Fedor on Twitter following the Russian’s surprise comeback announcement last month, claiming that he is ‘ready to go to Russia’ for the rematch.
UFC411mania.com

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

Jake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Exposes ‘Rigged’ Sean O’Malley Decision

UFC 264 is already one of the most controversial and entertaining cards in UFC history! In the first contest Sean O’Malley, who was originally supposed to face Louis Smolka ultimately drew Kris Moutinho as a last minute replacement. You can watchalong UFC 264 HERE. O’Malley Vs. Moutinho was very competitive...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Goes After’ Conor McGregor In Photo

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier flipped off Conor McGregor after his loss at UFC 264. Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Was Revealed. You can see below. Alexander_Thee_Great posted on the MMA Reddit after the fight, “Any mystique Conor McGregor had left is fully gone. He’s doing his hardest to...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Woman At UFC 264

Addison Rae is a popular TikTok influencer with nearly eighty-two million followers on the platform. Due to her popularity among younger people, Dana White and the UFC allowed Rae to serve as an interviewer during tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 264 card. Dana White recently leaked these sad Khabib text messages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy