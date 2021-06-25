Bellator announces Fedor Emelianenko return bout on Oct. 23 in Moscow, opponent to be determined
“The Last Emperor” is back in the Bellator cage. Bellator President Scott Coker announced at a press conference Friday that the legendary Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) will fight at an Oct. 23 card at VTB Arena in Moscow against an opponent that is still to be determined. This marks Emelianenko’s first fight since December 2019, when he defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 237.www.mmafighting.com