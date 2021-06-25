Microsoft’s Shareholders Demand Right-to-Repair

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Parts Plus (TPP), the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management, announces their partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, TPP will join ParkerGale's portfolio of companies and merge with Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency. Both TPP and Source Intelligence will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) software.