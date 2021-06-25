Cancel
Microsoft’s Shareholders Demand Right-to-Repair

Vice
Microsoft shareholders have filed a resolution demanding the company seriously consider making its products easier to repair. As You Sow, a non-profit that specializes in shareholder advocacy, delivered the shareholder resolution on Thursday. According to As You Sow, the right-to-repair is important to Microsoft’s shareholders because discarded electronics are destroying...

www.vice.com
