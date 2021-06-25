Cancel
Amazon acquires encrypted messaging app Wickr

By Bryan Menegus
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWickr, the encrypted messaging app founded in 2012, has been purchased by Amazon, the company announced today. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We’re excited to share that AWS has acquired Wickr, an innovative company that has developed the industry’s most secure, end-to-end encrypted, communication technology,” Stephen Schmidt, Amazon Web Services’ vice president, wrote. With a nod to the company's ever-deepening relationships with the military, and Washington in general, Schmidt added that Wickr’s features give “security conscious enterprises and government agencies the ability to implement important governance and security controls to help them meet their compliance requirements.” Schmidt himself has a background in this space: his LinkedIn profile notes he spent a decade at the FBI.

www.theverge.com
