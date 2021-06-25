Cancel
Premier League

A Young Jack Grealish Got Kicked All Over The Park On His Home Premier League Debut For Aston Villa

By Jack Kenmare
On August 24, 2014, a fresh-faced Jack Grealish spent a large portion of his home Premier League debut on the floor during an eventful 15-minute cameo against Hull City. The 18-year-old, who also made his league bow during a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad in 2014, was given some well-deserved minutes against Steve Bruce's side as Villa tried to defend a slender 2-1 lead.

