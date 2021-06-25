Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

City Lights: Meet the Artists From The National Gallery of Art’s Copyist Program

By Jay Matthews II
Washington City Paper
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Gallery of Art will happily let you sketch with dry materials in its galleries—“it allows us time to see more and experience works of art through a different lens,” they say online. Still, pencil and paper are no match for the bright colors and bold shapes of an Impressionist painting. If you’d like to copy a work in paint, though, you must apply for a copyists’ permit. Timeless Tradition: Master Copyists From The National Gallery of Art’s Copyist Program is an exhibition of those works by a group of accomplished copyists on display at the Athenaeum in Alexandria. The exhibit includes work by Bruce Campbell, Christopher Madden, Sarah Bentley, and others who are provided the unique opportunity to imitate art from masters such as Vincent Van Gogh and John Singer Sargent through copying. The National Gallery’s copyists’ program started in 1941 and continues to evolve; more than 8,000 permits have been issued to copy paintings in galleries since then. The copies are accompanied by artists’ statements explaining how they chose the work to imitate and what they learned by doing so. If you want to hear more, the exhibition will conclude this weekend with a meet the artist social event on June 27 at 3 p.m. The exhibition runs to June 27 at the Athenaeum, 201 Prince St., Alexandria. nvfaa.org. Free.

washingtoncitypaper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
John Singer Sargent
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Gallery Of Art#Art Gallery#Impressionist#The National Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Mesilla, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features artist Nanci Bissell, photographer Steven Martin in July

Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Galley (MVFAG), 12470-A Calle de Guadalupe, will feature the work of local artists Nanci Bissell and Steven Martin during July. Bissell is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in education and a minor in art studies. She has been an educator, teacher, assistant principal and principal in elementary schools, retiring after 26 years in education. Bissell’s paintings have been exhibited in numerous art shows. Her artistic interests include seascapes, street scenes and landscapes.
Books & Literaturecumberlandcountylibraries.org

Meet the Artists: Storybook Art

Meet the Artists is an opportunity to “meet” famous artists through quality children’s literature, and explore their different artistic styles and media. In this four-class series, participants will meet some famous children’s book illustrators, explore examples of their work, and create their own art in that illustrator’s style. All participants completing the course will receive a free book of art activities to take home as well as a kit of supplies needed to complete the art projects. Participants should plan to pick up their supply kit so they have it in time to participate in the first class. The free art activity book will be available to participants who complete all four classes in the series, and will be available for pick up beginning Friday, July 9.
Louisville, OHAlliance Review

Louisville’s Art and History Gallery presents July Art Show

LOUISVILLE – From July 3 to 5, the Art and History Gallery (The Ahh Gallery) at 120 E. Main St. will open its July Art Show. It will feature new art from Tom Kilpatrick, Cathy Grunder, Linda Christman, Ken Kirkland, Debi Sedey (Artisan Jewelry) and Chrystal Robinson-Shofroth. There will be a meet-the-artist event from 2 to 4 p.m. July 3. Light refreshments will be served.
Harbor Springs, MInorthernexpress.com

Night of the Arts Gallery Walk

A celebration of fine arts, adornment, antiques, along with music, local florists, literary fun & food. An evening dedicated to the many different types of artists in the area.
Norway, MESun-Journal

Gallery to hold artist reception for featured artist of the month

The Western Maine Art Group begins its summer season with a First Friday Reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at the Main Street Gallery in Norway. The gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine. The featured artist for the month...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Meet artists from the 2021 Art in the Park event

Community members show up to Lake Oswego's George Rogers Park during heat wave to peruse artwork. Despite nearly 110 degree temperatures, art enthusiasts flocked to George Rogers Park Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, to peruse booths showcasing the vibrant creativity of the Pacific Northwest. Art in the Park,...
Bozeman, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Tinworks Art Galleries

At a time when the Bozeman community is filled with one new development after another, leaving the citizens breathless at the pace of new buildings, roads, subdivisions, offices, condos and townhouses, one organization is actively seeking old unused spaces, repurposing them with a new vision of art that combines visual arts with performing arts. Tinworks Art was established three years ago with the mission of enriching the cultural and social fabric of greater Bozeman by supporting inclusive, immersive contemporary art experiences for artists and audiences in non-traditional spaces.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Edgewater galleries welcome new artists

Two new shows are up at the Edgewater Galleries in Middlebury. Edgewater Gallery on the Green, 6 Merchant’s Row, will feature the group show “Studies to Studio,” with new work from painters Timothy Horn, William Hoyt and Rory Jackson. On view July 2-Aug. 31. This exhibition traces the evolution of paintings that start as studies and are finished in the studio. All three painters will be participating in Plein Air 2021, Aug. 19-21.
Valdese, NCHickory Daily Record

Valdese artists to display sculptures at gallery

VALDESE — During July and August, New Window Gallery, 150 Main St. West in Valdese, will be showing sculptures by the Arts Couple — Rose and Will Mueller. Each window will display one sculpture, both pieces relating to concerns we all share. "Forest" depicts a burned-out forest, after a fire,...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

HCAA artists’ work on display at Art Gallery at Fishers City Hall

The Fishers Arts Council will hold a free public artist reception for the artists of the Hamilton County Artists’ Association (HCAA) and Craig Ogden on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9 in the Art Gallery at City Hall, Fishers. The HCAA artists are part of the 2021 Season of Art presented by the Fishers Arts Council. The HCAA exhibit will be on display in the main galleries through July 29.
Museumskwbu.org

David and Art - “Visiting the Nation’s Art Collection”

The National Gallery of Art, one of the country’s best museums, has reopened after a long closure. A couple of weeks ago I spent a few days in Washington DC doing research at the library of Congress. The library had just reopened post pandemic and because they were limiting the number of researchers who could be in the reading room at any one time, people had to reserve specific three-hour blocks each day, either morning or afternoon; you couldn’t just go in and stay all day. For five days.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs artist to exhibit abstract Asian art, Western art in two galleries through July

Orange moons, yellow moons, inky black moons. Artist Kang Lee Sheppard is a lover of that mysterious orb that hangs like a plump white peach in our night sky. Descending into her studio, conveniently on the ground level of her home, one sees that heavenly body peering back at its viewer from many of her abstract Asian works, created with sumi ink and watercolors on rice paper. But just as often as she captures the moon’s essence, she also is inspired by the mountains, particularly the Rocky Mountains, which she features in her plentiful landscape paintings. And not to be ignored are her poignant paintings of characters and scenes from the Bible.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Rediscovering a Revolutionary Gallery Show of Black Women’s Art

On the Fourth of July, in 1970, six American artists declared independence in an Echo Park loft, in Los Angeles. The occasion was the opening night of an exhibition devoted exclusively to the work of Black women—which is now considered by art historians to be the first of its kind in L.A., and probably in the U.S. The show was organized quickly, by the artists themselves, in response to another L.A. showcase of Black art, backed by a corporate sponsor (the Carnation Company) and overwhelmingly focussed on men. The women called their event the “Sapphire Show,” after a character in “Amos ’n Andy”—the shrewish know-it-all Sapphire Stevens—transforming a racist and sexist stereotype of women into an avatar of feminist revolution, just as one of the show’s best-known participants, the magnificent Betye Saar, would do two years later in her assemblages, when she began arming Aunt Jemima figurines with rifles.
Visual Artchronogram.com

Art Gallery Spotlight: The Lockwood Gallery

Since opening in 2019, the Lockwood Gallery has become one of the region’s premier venues for contemporary art featuring the work of Jenny Nelson, Andrew Lyght, Susan Spencer Crowe, Kurt Steger, Polly Law, and Jim Holl, among others. Located on Route 28 between Kingston and Woodstock, the gallery is located...
Visual Artazarts.gov

Contemporary Art Gallery Online | International Call for Artists 1st Annual “Tiny Art” for 2021 Exhibition

Contemporary Art Gallery Online has opened the “Tiny Art” Exhibition. Entries are accepted from June 24th, 2021, to August 22nd, 2021. The purpose of this exhibition is to bring emerging artists and their amazing artistry to the marketplace. While enabling buyers the opportunity to purchase and own high quality original art at a reasonable price. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all painters and photographers regardless of their experience and or education in the art field or where they my reside. This is an international exhibition, and everyone is encouraged to participate. The group exhibition of all entrants will be held online at the Contemporary Art Gallery Online from August 25th, 2021, to September 30th, 2021. All entrants and their art will be showcased on the Gallery for immediate sale. We want to see your best TINY art. Any subject or artistic expression is welcome. The only criterion is the image must be 10” x 10” or smaller and available for sale.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Wings spread out at Northwind Art’s Best Gallery

Art takes flight in July at Northwind Art’s Best Gallery. “If I Had Wings,” a 2D and 3D exhibit celebrating birds as metaphor, opens Thursday, July 1 and continues through Sunday, August 29. Featuring artists are Martha Pfanschmidt, Marie Hassett, Chris Maynard, Robin and John Gumaelius, Margaret Woodcock, Stephen O’Donnell,...
Easton, MDtalbotspy.org

Studio B Art Gallery’s Plein Air Easton 2021 Schedule

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce the gallery’s schedule and featured artists for Plein Air Easton 2021. Plein Air Easton is the nation’s largest outdoor art competition. Some of the world’s top plein air artists compete for awards and prizes every July in Easton, Maryland. The week kicks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy