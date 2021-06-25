TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough

Though the manual BMW is becoming ever more desirable in certain circles, it would be a stretch to call any of them truly satisfying transmissions. The pedals are typically offset, and the throw itself long-winded and rubbery against the best stick shifts. But then an average manual is better than an average automatic, and we all know plenty of those exist in the BMW back catalogue - find them under 'SMG'. Which is why, when considering the BMW era when notchy manual and jerky automated manual fought for new buyers' affections, those with the former are now more highly prized. If the shift is going to be less than perfect, you might as well be involved with it...