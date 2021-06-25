Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XB7 is one of the biggest, baddest, three-row performance SUVs on the planet. Home » Test Drives » TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough. One of my favorite comedies is “The Other Guys”, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Another actor in the movie is the legendary Steve Coogan, who plays an extremely rich, corporate crook that delivers a speech about how excess is really the American dream, which is why he has fifteen Lamborghinis… and a Subaru station wagon. I couldn’t help but think of Coogan’s character during my time with the ALPINA XB7 because it’s so unnecessarily excessive that it’s hilariously fantastic.

www.bmwblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Steve Coogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpina#Test Drives#Design#Bmw X7#Sports Car#Alpina#American#Subaru#Bavarian#Monticello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

This 2,000 HP, 7-Second Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Is The World’s Fastest

While the Lamborghini Huracan is slowly heading towards the end of its lifecycle, it remains a favorite among those looking to build an insane street-legal drag car that can set astonishing quarter-mile times. We have featured this twin-turbocharged Huracan in the past when it was performing some massive wheelies at...
CarsCarscoops

Ferrari’s New 296 GTB Does 0-62 In 2.9, EVs Be Like “Hold My Beer”

Ferrari’s 296 GTB has arrived, and as you’d expect, it’s the usual technical tour de force. Equipped with a hybridised V6 powertrain producing a combined 819 hp, it can lap Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit 1.5 seconds faster than an F8 Tributo, and rips from rest to 62mph (100km/h) in 2.9 seconds. Cue some big virtual high-fiving on Ferrari forms across the world.
CarsCarscoops

High iQ: Why Aston Martin’s Cygnet City Car Was A Smarter Buy Than Its Toyota Donor (And The DB9)

When Aston Martin formally announced the Cygnet city car at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2010, plenty of people thought the company had lost the plot. There on the stand, nestled between the company’s sexy sports cars and GTs, was a dumpy-looking city car powered by a feeble 1.3-liter inline-four. If it looked familiar beneath the Aston grille and the lashings of leather covering the interior surfaces, that was because the Cygnet was essentially a tarted-up Toyota iQ, which would later be sold as the Scion iQ in North America. And to the shock of many showgoers, Aston was deadly serious about building it.
CarsTop Speed

Watch a Toyota Yaris GR and A BMW M3 Square Off In A Strange Drag Race

Have you ever wondered which car would win between an old BMW M3 and a new generation Toyota Yaris? Well, CarWow answers that question for you. The British Youtube Giant is famous for putting together some unusual drag races. They even did one with tipper lorries, believe it or not.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari 296 Spider Will Be An Open-Top Luxury Rocket

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: Upcoming BMW XM Seen Testing in Camouflage with Funky New Exhausts

What was once a rumor is now becoming a reality. BMW’s M Division is finally going to be making its own bespoke performance car, built entirely by BMW M and not based on an existing BMW product. Think Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and you’ll get the idea. It’s going to be called the BMW XM (formerly known as X8) and it’s not only going to be the first bespoke M model but also the first electrified proper M car. Judging by some new spy photos, it’s also going to add some new design firsts for BMW. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)
CarsRoad & Track

Driving the New BMW M3 on One of America's Greatest Roads

Humans are constructed as a series of twos: two legs, two arms, two eyes, two nostrils, one brain split into two hemispheres, and so on. This story, however, is about three. It’s about how those twos interact with the three-pedal 2022 BMW M3 while driving State Route 33 in Southern California. Specifically, the beloved 57-or-so-mile chunk that runs through the hills and valleys of eastern Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
CarsPistonheads

Alpina B10 Touring (E39) | Spotted

Though the manual BMW is becoming ever more desirable in certain circles, it would be a stretch to call any of them truly satisfying transmissions. The pedals are typically offset, and the throw itself long-winded and rubbery against the best stick shifts. But then an average manual is better than an average automatic, and we all know plenty of those exist in the BMW back catalogue - find them under 'SMG'. Which is why, when considering the BMW era when notchy manual and jerky automated manual fought for new buyers' affections, those with the former are now more highly prized. If the shift is going to be less than perfect, you might as well be involved with it...
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: 2021 Mazda3, more upscaled and refined

Mazda’s “Zoom-zoom” ad slogan is long dead, but you wouldn’t know it after driving the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo AWD. The hot new hatchback is everything its high-performance Mazdaspeed3 predecessor was, and more. It’s a grown-up take on the teenage tuner’s dream car and lives up to Mazda’s current “Driving Matters” slogan.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Alpina-Tuned BMW Z8 With 32 Miles Fetches $225K Bid Almost Immediately

The hammer doesn’t drop on this one for more than a week. The BMW Z8 was an instant classic when it was released with tremendous fanfare in the year 2000. A sleek V8 convertible styled after the classic BMW 507, it was a huge hit and values have never really gone south. Around a tenth of the 5,703 Z8s ever built got an extra boost in value, though, as 555 of the cars were sent to German tuner Alpina.
CarsBMW BLOG

The elegant and sporty 2021 ALPINA D3S – Photo Gallery

This generation of the ALPINA D3S is an especially good alternative to the M3, thanks in most part to its design. The BMW M3’s design is just about the most polarizing to ever come from the brand but the ALPINA versions look far, far better. The D3S is ALPINA’s diesel variant of the 3 Series/M3 and it features the standard 3 Series’ grille, making it look far better. In fact, it looks so good it frustrates me that the actual BMW M3 doesn’t look like the ALPINA.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic First Drive: Big Luxury in Every Sense

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 4Matic is a glittery thing. The grille and the front intakes, the trim down the middle of the hood and across its broad rump, the frame around the greenhouse, the exhaust pipes, and the wheels all sparkle as brightly as a diamond-encrusted Rolex in a Miami nightclub. Subtle it ain't. But, as Mercedes-Benz has learned, when it comes to Maybach, all that glitters is gold.
Carsmotor1.com

New BMW M3 CS sheds a bit of camo in recent Nurburgring spy video

When the supposed new BMW M3 CS prototype was spotted before, Bavaria has spent an effort to somehow cover the controversial grille, just like what you see in the gallery below. But we all know that BMW isn't fooling anyone. We all know that the "lung" grille is underneath the...
Carsmotor1.com

2023 BMW X8 spied with unusual stacked exhausts

The BMW X8 wears a little less camouflage in this new batch of spy shots. This one has an interesting exhaust layout with a pair of vertically stacked pipes coming out of each side of the rear bumper. The exhaust outlets have a hexagonal shape and are stacked so that...
CarsSouthwest Daily News

Test Drive: 2021 Volvo XC90 strives for perfection

What is the best vehicle available today? I get asked that loaded question a lot. And the truth is, there is no perfect vehicle and certainly best or perfect is totally subjective too. That being said, the 2021 Volvo XC90 would be in the conversation, especially when configured with an...
CarsCarscoops

Next-Gen 2024 BMW 5 Series Spied With An All-New Sleeker Design

The development of the next-generation BMW 5 Series – codenamed G60 – is well underway as proved by the camouflaged prototypes spied for the first time. The new sedan will be offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains as confirmed by BMW last year. The decals and charging ports on the prototypes suggest they are fully electric and plug-in hybrid.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The Nurburgring In Potentially Hardcore Spec

Last year, our spy photographers spotted a Toyota GR Yaris prototype with a number of modifications running around the Nurburgring. But those were just still images, and it seems like the prototype has been spied again on the same track. This time, the sighting has been recorded via a video uploaded by CarSpyMedia on YouTube.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Original BMW X5 Designer Dissects The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is certainly special. It looks fantastic, it has crazy options like a wine chiller and swivel picnic tables, and also, it costs $28 million freaking dollars. It's the most expensive new vehicle ever sold, but is it really all it's cracked up to be?. That's a...
Buying CarsCarscoops

What’s A Stunning 6k-Mile E34 1991 BMW M5 Worth To You?

The E34 BMW M5 was the final generation of the iconic sports sedan series to feature an engine with less that 8 cylinders. The car was a true driver’s machine, and the last M car to be built by hand, but what would you pay for one that’s as close to brand new as possible nearly three decades after its demise? That’s what you’ll have to answer with this 1991 M5 up for auction in near-mint condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy