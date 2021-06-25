TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough
The XB7 is one of the biggest, baddest, three-row performance SUVs on the planet. Home » Test Drives » TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough. One of my favorite comedies is “The Other Guys”, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Another actor in the movie is the legendary Steve Coogan, who plays an extremely rich, corporate crook that delivers a speech about how excess is really the American dream, which is why he has fifteen Lamborghinis… and a Subaru station wagon. I couldn’t help but think of Coogan’s character during my time with the ALPINA XB7 because it’s so unnecessarily excessive that it’s hilariously fantastic.www.bmwblog.com