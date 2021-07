The upcoming meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry will be a solemn affair. The two brothers will reunite for the Princess Diana statue memorial dedication ceremony at Kensington Palace, and although the two are in the midst of a royal feud, they are committed to keeping the focus on publicly honoring their mother. In private, however, Harry and William are not expected to hash out their strained relationship, and Harry will be jetting back to the United States shortly after the ceremony concludes, reported Page Six. Anyone who was hoping for a royal restorative justice session will be disappointed.