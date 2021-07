Junji Ito fans were taken aback when it was announced that the upcoming Adult Swim adaptation of Uzumaki was being pushed back to next year in the fall of 2022, though the animation shown was able to placate a number of fans thanks to the quality of the series, and it seems as though Loot Crate is hopping on the spooky bandwagon with a new box celebrating the horror mangaka. Though Uzumaki has been gaining most of the spotlight online, Ito himself has countless scores of scary stories that are easily some of the spookiest in the history of manga.