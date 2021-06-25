Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Which Backup Offensive Linemen Have Best Chance to Earn Starting Spot For LSU Football?

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 16 days ago

New offensive line coach Brad Davis has made a name for himself not just in the recruiting world over the last handful of years but also as a coach who gets the most out of the group that he leads.

Because LSU is littered with inexperience behind the presumed starting lineup this season was one of the reasons Ed Orgeron made the change from James Cregg and to bring in Davis. Orgeron went as far as to call Davis a "game changer" for the offense this next season because of his ability to develop and recognize young talent.

"All of us in the profession knew about Davis," Orgeron said on Off the Bench the week after the hire news broke. "Up and coming coach, I know several schools were after him but he wanted to come to one school. I always wanted to be back in Baton Rouge, always wanted to coach for the Tigers and represent the state."

Since the start of spring it's been assumed that LSU would roll out the same unit it primarily went with during the 2020 season. Dare Rosenthal and Austin Deculus as the tackles, Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines at the two guard spots and Liam Shanahan anchoring the middle at center.

But with a pair of fresh eyes now with Davis aboard, there will likely be a new sense of rejuvenation within this group and there are a few players that come to mind who could push the starters come fall camp at the end of July. Maybe Davis can finally be the coach who can get the most out of Anthony Bradford, a player who talent wise, Orgeron says is near the top on the offensive line.

The problem with unlocking Bradford's immense promise has been trying to keep his weight under control and trying to get through to him in terms of consistency and approach on a daily basis. If there's a weak link with the starting lineup it was on the inside with Hines and with Bradford being a guard there could be an opening.

It was a small sample size and nothing really to make any sweeping judgments on the offensive line with no running attack, but the defensive line was able to apply pressure on the quarterbacks during the spring game. By bringing Davis aboard, the hope is for there to not be a significant dropoff between the starters and backups, allowing for possibly more substitutions throughout the course of a game.

Freshman tackle Garrett Dellinger has a ton of promise as one of the higher ranked offensive line recruits from the 2021 recruiting cycle. He enrolled early and has a chance to develop quickly under Davis and maybe find his way to the field early. The same can be said for veteran Charles Turner, who appeared in eight games on the interior of the line in 2020.

There is talent to work with as high profile recruits like Kardell Thomas and Marcus Dumervil have yet to make any sort of impact with the program after being relatively high recruits in their respective classes. Dumervil redshirted as a true freshman while Thomas has battled through numerous injuries but is entering this offseason with a clean bill of health.

All of these players who aren't considered starters at the moment, should enter this training camp with a ton to prove, mainly because of Davis and the openness he'll likely have to coaching the group. While drastic changes to the starting lineup aren't likely because of all the veteran leadership that exists, closing that gap which Orgeron called wide in the spring, will be a primary point to address for LSU's offensive line.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
132
Followers
379
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Backups#American Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NBAPosted by
LSUCountry

The Latest Intel on LSU's Cam Thomas NBA Draft Prospects

Where Cam Thomas falls on July 29 NBA draft is anybody's guess. He's been mocked as high as a late lottery selection or a high second round pick. The most popular range for Thomas has been in that mid to late 20s section of the draft where teams take chances on prospects who need some development.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

2022 Commit Justice Williams Talks Joining LSU Basketball "Family"

As Will Wade continues to build another top tier recruiting class, his 2022 group will be headlined by four-star guard Justice Williams to lead the pack. Williams, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Philadelphia, Pa., spent his junior season under Kevin Boyle at national powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida where his game blossomed on a national stage.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
LSUCountry

What Does Jacob Berry Bring to LSU Baseball?

Three weeks ago, Jacob Berry was not a name many, if any LSU fans had heard of. Unless you follow college baseball closely, you'd likely never heard of the Arizona freshman slugger who was leading the Pac-12 in RBI and among the premier hitters in college baseball with a .352 average and 17 home runs.
NFLPosted by
LSUCountry

How NIL Will Affect LSU Football in Recruiting

LSU football wants to benefit from NIL with recruiting, and the plans have already begun to take shape. New regulations began to unfold with name, image and likeness (NIL). College athletes can now make money without being penalized by the NCAA and lose their amateur status. With this legislation comes an opportunity for the LSU football program to distinguish itself as a top-notch NIL institution that promotes its athletes to profit themselves, as well as use the LSU logos as part of a football player’s ability to be marketable in the first place.
BaseballPosted by
LSUCountry

Watch: New LSU Baseball Teammates Already Showing Immense Potential Together

Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry may only be LSU teammates for just a day but they're already sparking this offense and the massive potential that it has in 2022. Berry, who announced his transfer to the Tigers in the early hours of July 4, was named to Team USA for the summer alongside Crews and it just so happens the pair are on the same team, batting first and fourth in the order. Because of travel restrictions, Team USA is playing a series of intrasquad scrimmages, Stars vs Stripes, against each other instead of playing other countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy