Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Worship Services with The Rev. Dr. Kenneth S. Nelson, guest pastor. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The video of the worship service will be available on Facebook and YouTube on any date and time after 12:30 p.m. Sunday by typing: st peter's lutheran church pottstown pa. Beginning July 4, only one worship service will be conducted at 9 a.m. during July and August. Also, Holy Communion will again be administered during the service at the communion railing in front of the Altar.