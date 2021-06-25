Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sam Hunt Previews New Acoustic Demo “Came The Closest” And He Should Release It Just Like This

By Aaron Ryan
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TYk9_0afAaEHY00

Sam Hunt is back with new music.

Stay with me here, don’t immediately close out just because you saw the name Sam Hunt.

Because this one is…good.

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything from Sam. In fact, we really haven’t heard much from him at all since he dropped his last album, Southside, back in April 2020.

That album was a disappointment to say the least. Sam got people excited with his comments about traditional country and the artists he was listening to, dropping names like Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers. Many hoped we’d get a body of work that was completely country and fresh.

And then…that didn’t happen.

With the exception of the first track, “2016,” the entire album was pretty much what we’ve come to expect from Sam Hunt.

Well, it was nothing like that. In fact, Southside was pretty much the same stuff he’s been doing. The exact same pop-leaning, talk-singing, snap track sound that you either love or, if you’re a traditional country music fan, you undoubtedly hate.

And Cody Jinks even called “Hard to Forget” the “biggest piece of shit I’ve heard in a long time.”

So yeah, it wasn’t great.

But then in November, Sam showed up pretty much out of nowhere to play some bluegrass music, including some bluegrass versions of his own songs.

Then this week, he dropped an acoustic demo of a new song called “Came the Closest.”

And I like it.

It’s a heartfelt song about a guy who’s not willing to smooth his rough edges, and a girl who “came the closest” to getting him to settle down. And it’s way more “2016” than “Hard to Forget,” which to me is a great thing.

Sam Hunt’s lyrics have never really been the problem with his music – it’s more the production that he puts behind them. So this acoustic demo is exactly what I’m hoping we get more of from Sam Hunt.

Even Parker McCollum seemed to enjoy it, judging by his comment on Sam’s Instagram post:

“Gah damn”

So Sam, if you’re reading this (I’m sure you’re not), here’s my suggestion: Release it just like this. No snap tracks. No trap beats. No pop production… maybe add some steel and call it a day.

Just. Like. This.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Cody Jinks
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Parker Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Bluegrass Music#Just Like This
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Nashville, TNdecaturradio.com

Chris Janson Releases ‘Stripped Down Acoustics’ Of Fan Favorites

Chris Janson is stripping it down with the release of four acoustic performances of songs recorded at the Acuff House in Nashville, TN. The tunes included on the new four-song Stripped Down Acoustics release are fan favorites from Chris' Real Friends album, which was released in 2019. He said, “Performing...
MusicPopculture

Chris Young Is Ready to Party in New Song 'One of Them Nights'

Chris Young is ready for a good time with his new song "One of Them Nights," which he released on Friday, July 9. The song was written by Young with Chris DeStefano and Rhett Akins and is a rowdy ode to a Friday night party out in the country. "It...
Saint Louis, MOKait 8

Zac Brown Band with Sam Hunt coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Zac Brown Band, along with Sam Hunt, will be kicking off the return of concerts to Busch Stadium on Friday, August 13. The one-night concert will mark the first and only live music stadium show in St. Louis this summer. The Zac Brown Band...
MusicCMT

Zac Brown Talks Co-Writing New Songs With Luke Combs

Today, Zac Brown Band released two new tracks, and country music fans will be pretty familiar with at least one of lead singer Zac Brown’s co-writers on the songs–fellow country superstar Luke Combs. The two new tracks include the foot-stomping bluesy groove “Out in the Middle” and the breezy, romance-soaked...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Zac Brown Band releases two new songs

Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music’s Zac Brown Band is giving listeners another taste of their GRAMMY award-winning, distinct sound with the release of two new tracks: “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.” Both were penned by Brown and co-writers Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “‘Out In...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Garth Brooks Shares Classic Ballad, ‘That’s What Cowboys Do’

Country icon Garth Brooks keeps the classic image of a lonesome rodeo cowboy alive in his latest single, living one ride and one night at a time in “That’s What Cowboys Do.”. Released as the fifth single from his latest album, Fun, the pure-country ballad features a gentle sway and...
MusicGreenwichTime

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Musicjustjaredjr.com

New Taylor Swift Music Was Just Released - Listen to 'Renegade'

Surprise! A new Taylor Swift song called “Renegade” was just released and you can listen to it right here!. The new song will be featured on the upcoming album from the band Big Red Machine and there are actually two songs from Taylor on the album. For those who don’t...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Matt Rogers Releases “Be Like Him”

NASHVILLE – Authentic as vinyl singer/songwriter Matt Rogers releases “Be Like Him” today. Rife with pleading and promise, the self-penned, new single takes an honest look at building trust where there is painful rubble from a previous relationship. Listen HERE. “Trust is such a universal experience,” Rogers explained. “It is...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Zac Brown Band Offer a Two-for-One Special on New Singles

Zac Brown Band are offering fans a two-for-one special on new music, dropping a double shot of new tunes today (July 9). The hit making country jam band has officially shared two brand new singles, “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.”. Both co-written by Brown with Luke Combs,...
MusicPosted by
B98.5

Levi Riggs’ New Song ‘Home Girl’ Speaks to His Real-Life Values [Exclusive Premiere]

Levi Riggs' new song, "Home Girl," centers around a play on words, but it's actually a sweet country love song that speaks to his core principles. "'Home Girl' ... When you see the title, you think of the slang term for girlfriend, or girl from your hometown. But when you hear the song, the meaning of 'Home Girl' is much deeper," Riggs tells Taste of Country of the new song, which premieres exclusively on Thursday (July 8). "She is a place; my destination. She is where my heart is; my home. She is the woman I built my life around."

Comments / 0

Community Policy