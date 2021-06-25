Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Experts Say The Mediterranean Diet Could Be Ideal For Optimum Sun Protection

thezoereport.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest weapons in the dermatological arsenal, sunscreen is a crucial step in any skin care routine. Its benefits are both functional and cosmetic. Not only does regular sunscreen application reduce risk for skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and melanoma, it also prevents the development of such hallmarks of aging as liver spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. But slathering on the Coppertone isn’t the only way you can stave off sun damage. In what may come as a surprise, your diet also plays a significant role in skin health. Essentially, eating to maintain your youthful glow “comes down to staying well-hydrated … and having a healthy, mostly whole foods- [and] mostly plant-based diet as opposed to trying to drink and supplement your way to health,” Dr. Doris Day, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and a clinical associate professor of dermatology at New York University Langone Medical Center, tells TZR.

www.thezoereport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doris Day
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Protection#Aging Skin#Vitamin E#Skin Disease#Sunscreen#Coppertone#Md#Tzr#Pharmacognosy Reviews#Mediterranean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.
FitnessThe Guardian

Mediterranean diet with oily fish could help reduce migraine frequency

Eating a Mediterranean diet containing lots of oily fish could help to reduce the frequency of migraines in people who suffer from them, data suggests. Roughly 10 million adults in the UK suffer from migraines, with women three times more likely to be affected than men. Although several new treatments have become available in recent years, many people continue to experience pain.
Dietsnewfoodmagazine.com

Study confirms heart health benefits of Mediterranean diet

Researchers in the United States have confirmed the prevalent belief that a Mediterranean style diet can help protect against heart diseases. With almost one in nine deaths in America attributed to sudden cardiac death (SCD), researchers sought to identify more precise links between diet and heart health. The Mediterranean diet has been widely praised for its abundance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and unsaturated fat, giving it a reputation for providing good health and long life.
Fitnessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Change in diet could lessen severity of headaches

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): The findings of a new study have shown how a change in diet based on certain classes of fatty acids decreased headaches in patients over a 16-week period. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The BMJ'. Migraine is one of the...
Recipespurewow.com

31 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day Right

When we hear the word “diet,” we think restricted calories, hunger pangs and way too many carrot sticks. But the Mediterranean diet is the anti-diet—it’s all about filling your plate with whole grains, vegetables, fruit, beans, low-fat dairy, nuts, fish, lean red meat and olive oil. Not only is it a heart-healthy way of eating, it’s even been scientifically proven to boost your mood. Here are 31 Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes to start your day deliciously. (Wait until you try the morning soft serve.)
NutritionDiscover Mag

Are Ultra-Processed Foods a Silent Killer?

Ask any nutritionist and they'll tell you that our health is a reflection of the lifestyle we lead and what we put on our plates. The food we eat not only satisfies our hunger. It also fuels our bodies with energy to carry on. In today’s fast-paced life, there's limited time to make elaborate home-cooked meals. It's no wonder that 80 percent of Americans' total calorie consumption is thought to come from store-bought foods and beverages. Many of these food items are considered ultra-processed, causing a growing rate of concern for human health among scientists.
Nottingham, MDEverydayHealth.com

Food Rx: A Pain Expert Shares the Ultimate Diet for Psoriatic Arthritis

Mark Young, MD, would have a tough time eating badly even if he wanted to. As an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the director of the Oasis Center for Pain, Acupuncture, and Nutritional Medicine in Nottingham, Maryland, Dr. Young helps psoriatic arthritis patients and other people living with chronic conditions manage their pain and eat nutritiously to improve overall health.
Skin CareGrand Forks Herald

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Bleeding moles and skin checks

ANSWER: Moles are groups of pigment cells, and nearly everyone has them. Most moles are harmless, but it's possible for melanoma — a rare but serious skin cancer — to develop in or near a mole. Although it may not be serious, a mole that bleeds is a possible sign of melanoma.
DietsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is the Green Mediterranean Diet, and Should You Try It?

First there was the Mediterranean diet. You know, the one brimming with vegetables, fruit, olive oil, whole grains and seafood that's been linked to benefits like better heart health and weight loss. Now there's a new version, called the green Mediterranean diet, that's said to be even healthier. But are...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Turns out getting enough sun may protect you from cancer

• Inadequate exposure to ultraviolet light is linked to colon cancer. • A lack of UV light may reduce levels of vitamin D. • Vitamin D can also be found in many common foods. Can tanning help fight developing cancer?. While tanning has been linked to skin cancer, a new...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Blueberries, Says Science

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.
Hair CareEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors: Does scalp massage stimulate hair growth?

Hello dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you’re enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day’s weather. We’re still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month’s letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.
CancerOne Green Planet

Many Americans’ Diets Aren’t Helping Them Prevent Cancer

The dietary habits for most Americans aren’t in line with scientists’ recommendations to help reduce cancer, according to a new study. 31,000 adults participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. According to the survey, 90% of participants arent getting enough fiber and about 63 to 73% didn’t get...
Dietswemagazineforwomen.com

What Does Science Say about the Mediterranean Diet?

As we are now firmly into summer, vegetable and fruit options are abundant! The farmer’s markets are brimming with beautiful colors of produce, it’s like walking amongst rainbows of colors. It’s great! Many of my patients ask me about what’s the best diet to have and ne of the most common questions about diets are usually regarding the Mediterranean Diet. More specifically, my patients want to know what diet to adopt with all the abundant information out there nowadays on the internet. So, this question is clearly still relevant in our busy society but also, it is still pertinent due to the ever growing numbers of diseases that are related to unhealthy lifestyle habits.
FitnessWebMD

Diet High in Fat, Fried Foods Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death

July 9, 2021 -- A large study shows that eating a diet high in fat, fried foods, processed meats, and sugary drinks is linked to a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, a common cause of death in the U.S. The research, published June 30 in the Journal of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy