Gus Malzahn plans for national titles at Central Florida, proposed 12-team playoff opens door

By Mike Griffith,
dawgnation.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Former Georgia rival Gus Malzahn is ready to get back to competing for championships and being himself, designing creative game plans and play-calling with flair. “I’m going to get back to being me,” Malzahn told ESPN reporter Chris Low. “I’m a former high school coach who loves coaching offense and being creative in everything that goes with that. I’ll call plays the rest of my career.”

