Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Eating patterns could affect risk of dying from heart disease

By American Heart Association News
Norwalk Hour
 16 days ago

Not just what – but when – people eat certain foods may affect their risk of dying from heart disease, cancer and other illnesses, a new study finds. Published this week in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research concluded that eating starchy snacks after meals and eating a Western-style lunch containing refined grains, cheese and cured meat raised the risk of dying from heart disease and other illnesses. Meanwhile, eating fruits as a snack after breakfast or with lunch, eating vegetables with dinner and snacking on dairy foods in the evening lowered the risk of death.

www.thehour.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Nutrition#Disease Control#Medical Emergency#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Country
China
Related
CancerPosted by
Mega 99.3

How to Eat to Help Lower Risk of Colon Cancer, From Experts

It used to be that colon cancer was an old person's disease. Sadly, more and more younger people are turning up with this cancer, the second most deadly in the US, according to the statistics that show that while risk increases with age, the rates of this cancer are skyrocketing among people under the age of 50. The rate of people getting it under 50 rose by over 50 percent in the years leading up to 2014.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Can flossing fend off heart disease?

Dear Mayo Clinic: Will taking care of my teeth help prevent heart disease?. A: Some research suggests that heart disease, clogged arteries and stroke could be linked to the inflammations and infections that oral bacteria can cause. Based on that evidence, there appears to be an association between oral health and heart disease.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 13 Spices that Unclog Your Arteries and Prevent Heart Attack

In today’s video, we’re going to talk about the top 13 herbs and spices that may unclog your arteries of cholesterol plaque, and help prevent heart attack and stroke. The herbs and spices in your kitchen can do a lot more than just add flavor to your foods! First, do you know what causes clogged arteries, or atherosclerosis?
NutritionPosted by
Woman's World

Eating Fruits, Veggies, and Dairy at These Specific Times Can Reduce Heart Disease and Mortality Risk

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to keep a clean and healthy diet, but what we’re now learning is that when you eat certain items might be just as important as what you eat during the course of a given day when it comes to longevity. In fact, findings from a new study suggest that planning your meals in a very specific way, and only snacking on certain things, can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all cause mortality.
CancerEurekAlert

BU receives $2.7M from the AHA to address disparities that intersect heart disease

(Boston)--With a growing need to better understand the many links between heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death worldwide, the American Heart Association (AHA), the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced grants focused on this area of scientific research. More than $11 million in research grants has been awarded to create the AHA's newest Strategically Focused Research Network on disparities in cardio-oncology.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Valvular heart disease: The underestimated risk of a common disease

Hitherto, the development of valvular heart disease in patients with chronic heart failure has been underestimated and rarely treated. This is the finding of a study conducted at the Division of Cardiology within the Department of Medicine II at Vienna General Hospital and MedUni Vienna and published in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ). Mitral regurgitation was often previously interpreted as part of the progression of heart failure rather than a treatable disease in its own right.
Diseases & Treatmentsehrintelligence.com

Fighting Heart Disease with Virtual Care

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States despite the ability to manage risk through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication adherence. The advent of virtual solutions allows healthcare providers and their patients more options for care than ever before, improving patient engagement and compliance. In this whitepaper, we discuss the potential for virtual care solutions to impact the clinical and financial outcomes of people living with heart disease and what that could mean to the health system.
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Dietary Patterns May Affect Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death

Last Updated: June 30, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A higher Mediterranean diet score may reduce the risk for sudden cardiac death (SCD), while greater adherence to a Southern dietary pattern may increase the risk for SCD, but these associations were not statistically significant, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
ScienceEurekAlert

Proteins could offer risk markers and therapy targets in diabetic kidney disease

A 7- to 15-year longitudinal study of 358 diabetics has linked 3 proteins in blood with a slower progression of diabetic kidney disease and progressive kidney failure. The results from Zaipul Md Dom and colleagues suggest that the proteins could help researchers identify diabetics most at risk of kidney damage, potentially enabling earlier interventions and treatment. Despite advancements in blood sugar control and kidney therapies, patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes still face a high risk of diabetic kidney disease. This condition can eventually progress to end-stage kidney disease, but some patients show slower kidney decline than others. In recent years, scientists have focused on understanding why some individuals progress at slower rates and whether they might harbor proteins that protect the kidneys from the effects of diabetes. As part of the Joslin Kidney study, Md Dom et al. followed two groups of patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and varying degrees of diabetic kidney disease (358 total) for between 7 to 15 years. While analyzing more than 1,000 proteins in the patients' plasma, the researchers discovered that patients who progressed slowly had higher amounts of the proteins ANGPT1, TNFSF12, and FGF20. The team confirmed this protective link in an independent group of 294 type 1 diabetics; they also found that FGF20 was elevated in healthy, non-diabetic parents of type 1 diabetics who remained free of kidney complications. If validated in larger studies, this finding "could have a profound implication in future research on determinants of progressive renal decline in [type 1 diabetes]," the authors say. However, they caution that more studies are necessary to confirm a causal link between the 3 proteins and protection from diabetic kidney disease.
Healthrecordargusnews.com

Biggest risk for peripheral arterial disease is smoking

Dear Doctor: I walk about two miles to my job when the weather is good. Lately, I get cramps in my left calf and right thigh, but they go away if I rest. We’ve got a wellness program at work, and the nurse says it sounds like peripheral artery disease. What is that? Can it be cured? Dear Reader: Peripheral […]
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Hypertension Risk After Congenital Heart Disease Repair

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Greenberg JH, , McArthur E, , Thiessen-Philbrook H, , et al. Long-term risk of hypertension...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

What should I eat to avoid heart disease?

Sophia Antipolis, 7 July 2021: Plant-based foods should dominate heart healthy diets, according to a paper published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1 This comprehensive review of research on food and heart disease provides updated evidence on how much, and how often, each item can be safely consumed.
Sciencewgel.com

Tick Season Brings Increased Risk Of Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by the bite from an insect, with 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year. This number, however, does not reflect every case of Lyme Disease that is diagnosed annually. Blacklegged ticks are the most common...
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

The Worst Communities for Heart Disease in the U.S.

Seemingly entrenched as the nation's leading cause of death, heart disease kills more than 600,000 people each year in the U.S. The U.S. News Healthiest Communities project considers factors such as cancer incidence, life expectancy and more than 80 other metrics across 10 categories to determine the Healthiest Communities in the U.S. It assesses a community's heart health via data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention PLACES Project, which includes estimates of coronary heart disease prevalence in U.S. counties based on survey data in which adults 18 and older responded whether they'd ever been told by a health professional that they had angina or coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart disease in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy