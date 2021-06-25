Ring that Bulldog Bell / Long-lost Summerfield bell being restored for 75th anniversary

Summerfield Schools recently reacquired a long-lost piece of its own history. Now the district is looking to have this cherished artifact restored to all its former glory. Summerfield Principal Jodi Bucher is leading a fundraising campaign to repair and refurbish the recently reacquired 1869 Meneely bell that once hung in the old Petersburg High School. The goal is to have the restoration completed and the bell installed in front of Summerfield Elementary School in time for the school's open house on August 31, which coincidentally marks the start of the district's 75th school year since it changed its name from Petersburg to Summerfield Schools.