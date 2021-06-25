Cancel
Congress & Courts

Tucker Carlson lashes out at top US military leader Mark Milley: ‘He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid’

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Tucker Carlson has labelled a top US army general “stupid” and a “pig” for defending learning about critical race theory at a congressional hearing.

The Fox News host was commenting on Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told the House Armed Services Committee that he wanted to understand the “white rage” that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it. What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the constitution of the United States of America, what caused that? I want to find that out,” he told the committee on Thursday.

Mr Carlson hit back at the decorated military leader.

“Hard to believe that man wears a uniform,” Mr Carlson said of Mr Miley, who holds degrees from Princeton, Columbia and the Naval War College.

“He’s that unimpressive,” continued Mr Carlson, who has no military experience whatsoever. “Notice how he never defined ‘white rage’, and we should know what it is, what is white rage?”

White rage is a believed to be “a response to African Americans’ political advancement”, according to Carol Anderson, an African-American Studies professor at Emory University, who in January, gave an interview to Vox about the concept, the same name of her 2016 book. She defined it as, “the operational function of white supremacy. It is the fear of a multicultural democracy. It is predicated on a sense that only whites are legitimate Americans.”

She cited the Republican attempts to tighten voting laws, that disproportionally affect Black people and other ethnic minorities as an example of a white supremacist tactic.

Mr Carlson compared it to other race related theories, “Well, like drapetomania, it’s one of those diseases that only affects people with certain melanin levels, it’s a race-specific illness.”

Gen Milley told the hearing, “I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist.”

He went to ask, “So what is wrong with understanding? Having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” He continued, “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our non-commissioned officers of being quote ‘woke’ because we are studying some theories that are out there.”

This impassioned defence from Gen Milley came after Rep.Matt Gaetz asked him about unverified claims he was pushing anti-racism reading lists onto members of the army.

In response to Gen Milley’s reading list, Mr Carlson asked why he just doesn’t “read white supremacists to understand white supremacy” before concluding that the military general “would be fired instantly if he read those books”.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

