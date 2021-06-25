Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Virtual Programs for the Week of June 27th, 2021 at Hyner Run State Park

By Lynn Gavlock
therecord-online.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HYNER, PA) – On Saturday, July 3rd, at 4:00 PM there will be a “Virtual Photo Tour of Hyner Run” program at Hyner Run State Park. “(Virtual) Fish of Little Pine/Hyner Run” virtual program at 4:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021. Be advised that this program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and will not take place face to face at Little Pine State Park. Join the park naturalist and learn about the many different types of fish that inhabit Little Pine and Hyner Run State Park(s). Afterward, we may have some time to share fish stories.

therecord-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Naturalist#Fish#Virtual Programs#Hyner#Hyner Run State Park#Microsoft Teams#Dcnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Collegestheappalachianonline.com

Textbooks gone virtual: App State introduces new book rental program

While much of university operations are moving away from a virtual format, App State’s updated textbook rental program is going electronic. With the new system, which was introduced May 24 at the start of the first summer class session, 70-80 percent of rental textbooks are now provided digitally. If a book is not available digitally, physical textbooks are still accessible through the rental program.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission amends and adopts rules for state administration of National Register program, June 29

Salem, Ore — The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission amended and adopted state rules at its regular June 23 meeting to implement the Federal National Register of Historic Places program, administered by the National Park Service. The National Register is the nation’s official list of properties important to the history of the country, and rules are used by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) within the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to administer the program. The Commission opened the rulemaking process in June 2020, partially in response to controversial nominations that highlighted gaps in formal state rules for processing nominations before submitting them to the National Park Service for final decisions. The public comment period lasted from July 1 to October 15, 2020 and resulted in 109 written comments and oral testimony at the three public hearings, including comments from Oregon Native American Tribes, federal and state agencies, local governments, advocacy organizations, and the general public. The revised rules align state processes with federal law, regulation, and guidance, establish the manner to accurately count owners and objections, and clarify administrative processes, such as public notice, participation, and hearing procedures. The rules are effective once filed with the Oregon Secretary of State, expected by Monday, June 28. Different parts of the amended rules will affect both new nominations and new work on existing nominations being prepared for submission to the National Park Service. For example, the amended rules clarify the counting of owners and objections for the Eastmoreland Historic District, first reviewed by the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation in February 2017. The process stalled because of legal challenges and questions surrounding establishing owner consent under federal law. The SHPO expects to implement the rule as soon as it is effective and to resubmit the Eastmoreland nomination document to the National Park Service for consideration after re-reviewing it and notarized objection statements. A district may not be listed in the National Register if the majority of owners object to the nomination by submitting a notarized objection statement. The agency cannot provide a timeline for this nomination due to the complexity of the process, and staff and budget reductions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Materials provided to the Commission on June 23 are available on the agency website: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/CAC/Pages/CAC-oprc.aspx.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams now allows organizers to lock their meetings to block latecomers

We reported in April that Microsoft was introducing a new feature in Microsoft Teams that will allow organizers to lock their meetings. In the Teams meetings desktop app experience, organizers can choose to lock their meetings to prevent subsequent join attempts. Anyone attempting to join a lock meeting from any device will be informed that the meeting is locked.
Softwareaithority.com

Good4work Celebrates Microsoft’s VIVA Pioneering Position in the Employee Experience Market by Joining the AppSource

To accelerate its Team engagement desktop service for distributed teams and hybrid workspaces, Good4work has joined the Microsoft commercial marketplace and signed a Microsoft Publisher Agreement and an Office Store Application Provider agreement. Good4work, a San Francisco-based Team engagement SaaS tool with a high-performing team culture builder feature, promotes a...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Send Praise in Microsoft Teams

Whenever a member of our team does a good job or a team is praiseworthy, we need a feature that lets us send praise. Microsoft Team exactly got it right and it lets you send praise to your team member easily. If a person is appreciated when he/she does a...
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

State to reopen county assistance offices to the public on Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – The Department of Human Services announced on Friday that all County Assistance Offices will resume in-person operations for clients on Monday, July 12. On-site offices services will provide clients with access to DHS’ caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Center. The Clinton County office is located at 300 Bellefonte Avenue in Lock Haven.
Irvine, CASFGate

Hitachi Solutions America Recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft D365 Field Service Partner of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Computerslabnol.org

Exceeded maximum execution time Exception in Google Apps Script

Google Apps Script is a serverless environment that makes it easy for you to work with Gmail, Google Drive and other services that are part of the Google Workspace platform. When you run any code inside the Google Apps Script IDE, in simple English, it spins up a new server with the required environment that are necessary to run your application. This server is allotted a hard timeout limit and the App Script environment will halt the execution of the function if it exceeds the maximum execution time.
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, download Android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via BlueStacks

Jul. 9—Microsoft Windows 11 has shocked the world by announcing it would allow users to do something that was unthinkable — until now. Windows 11 will allow the download and use of Android apps on computers. Notably, Android apps are meant only for smartphones and cannot be downloaded on laptops or personal computers unless a huge number of changes are made to these apps to successfully migrate them to large devices. However, why should users wait till Windows 11 is officially rolled out sometime during the fall when users can actually run these apps on their computers now, courtesy a company set up by an Indian (Rosen Sharma, founder and CEO) called BlueStacks? BlueStacks is an emulator that runs Android apps on Windows computers and Apple macOS too. Also, BlueStacks is free.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to fix Print Spooler Service high CPU usage in Windows 10

Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Read more. Posted: October 2017. The Print Spooler high CPU usage in Windows 10 can bring your workflow...
Softwarevmware.com

Network Bridge Mode Not Working Windows 10 Host

Running VMware Workstation Pro 14 (14.1.1 build-7528167). None of my guest VM's can contact my host machine, and my host machine cannot contact the guest machines. This occurs when I'm using bridged mode for the guest NIC's. Other machines on my network can contact the guest VM's and the guest VM's can contact other machines on my network; they also have Internet access. This seems to just be guest to host and host to guest communication issues. If I switch from bridged to host only or NAT it works OK. I've tried to uninstall>reboot>reinstall VMware workstation. I've tried resetting the network settings to default in the Virtual network app. I can see the VMware bridge driver on my host machines physical NIC. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling it. I've turned off the firewalls on both machines.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Stop Windows 10 From Automatically Connecting to a Wi-Fi Network

Connecting to an open Wi-Fi network might put your device and data at risk since that network might not be encrypted. If your device often connects to multiple Wi-Fi networks that you don’t plan on using, you should stop Windows 10 from connecting automatically to a Wi-Fi network. Here are...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft to focus on Win32 apps refresh for Windows 11, Windows 10

Microsoft is currently not working on a stable release of WinUI 3 for UWP apps, as the company wants to focus on once-legacy Win32 apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11. WinUI is a new user interface for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and it contains modern controls/styles for Windows apps. Microsoft officials describe WinUI as the “native UI platform” and Microsoft uses it in the shell of Windows as well as React Native for Windows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy