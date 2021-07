The Covid-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better and throwing away all precautions on 19 July would be “dangerous”, medical leaders have warned.The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AoMRC) said cases in the third wave of the virus were “rising dramatically” and the NHS was under “unprecedented pressure”, with hospitals experiencing what “is like the worst of a bad winter in July”.The body called on the public and organisations to remain cautious and continue wearing face coverings in crowded indoor spaces.“There is little doubt that things will get worse before they get better,” the academy said in a...