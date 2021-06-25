Laurent Le Bon Named President of Paris’s Centre Pompidou

Paris signaled it’s open for business once again. If the Paris men's fashion week in late June was the appetizer, the Haute Couture that wrapped officially on Saturday was the entrée. Not quite up to the crowds that it usually draws due to travel restrictions for citizens living in Asian countries such as China and Frances' restrictions on travelers from Russia, Brazil, India, and more, it was still a bustling week. Mainly it was attended by French and Americans, with a smattering of other Europeans and Brits willing to quarantine once they head back across the channel. Ironically, on opening day, July 5th, the French Health Minister Olivier Veran cautioned of the fourth wave of Covid-19 as soon as late July as case numbers accelerate thanks to the pesky Delta variant.