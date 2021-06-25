Cancel
Museums

Laurent Le Bon Named President of Paris’s Centre Pompidou

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
 16 days ago
Laurent Le Bon, the head of Paris’s Musée Picasso, has been named the president of the Centre Pompidou, the city’s biggest and most important institution focused on modern and contemporary art. He is set to take the reins at the museum on July 19. At the Pompidou, Le Bon succeeds...

www.artnews.com
Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

