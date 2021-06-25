Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Gamify Your Running

By Tin Mayer
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is 10:30 AM in the morning. The sun is comfortably sitting high in the sky, but it is not hot yet. You’ve left your kid at a summer camp and you’ve finished the most burning tasks at work (thank you global pandemic!) You put on your running shoes, tie them up, and go out for a 5k. You come back, take a shower, and you sit in front of your home office monitor to tackle the onslaught of meetings, just when your West Coast colleagues are waking up. They keep wondering why you have so much energy in these stressful times …

thriveglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Angela Duckworth
Person
Roger Bannister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamified#Running Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
FitnessSlate

How To Trick Your Brain Into Running Longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Have you ever thought about running but been too intimidated to start? Or maybe you’ve already...
WorkoutsThrive Global

Three Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Daily Run

Now that we are starting to get a semblance of the old normal, with more and more people getting vaccinated, a lot of us now have more confidence to go out again and to resume with our normal outdoor activities prior to the pandemic—such as running along our favorite tracks and neighborhood.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

On Your Mark, Get Set Run – runDisney In Person Races Returning!

RunDisney fans! This is the news you have been waiting so impatiently for! runDisney will once again be offering in person racing at the Walt Disney World Resort and it will be happening sooner than you think! Interestingly enough, it appears that Guests can choose to run these races in person, but there will still be a virtual option, for those who would rather run a little more locally.
WorkoutsByrdie

10 Tips and Tricks for Improving Your Breathing While Running

It’s likely you don’t think about your breathing every day, because it’s just automatic. But when you’re doing any kind of cardio activity, such as running, sometimes that’s all you can think about—it’s not your legs that feel like they’re working extra hard, it’s your lungs. Because running exerts extra effort, it’s important to have proper breathing techniques, so you don’t always feel like you’re gasping for air every time you break anything faster than walking pace. We talked to two experts on why breathing can feel so hard while running, as well as some tips and techniques you can try to help you breathe a little easier on your next run.
Workoutswomensrunning.com

Running to the Beat: How the Right Music Can Boost Your Workout

A study in The Frontiers in Psychology has confirmed what the dedicated runner-audiophile already knows—fast-paced music makes working out easier. Well, at least it seems easier. The researchers, based in Italy and Croatia, evaluated both high-intensity exercise and endurance exercise under four circumstances: No music, low tempo music (90-110 bpm),...
SportsGreatist

First Gear: Your Starting Line for Trail Running

Ever want to try something new but have no idea where to start? We’ve got your back with this series. Each month we’ll give you the tools, the skills, and the inspo to tackle a new hobby or activity with confidence. Your First Gear starts here. You don’t have to...
FitnessPosted by
POPSUGAR

5 Tips to Help You Run Your Best Possible Virtual Race

I'm an avid runner, but virtual races were never really on my radar — until last year. As our new pandemic reality set in, my running regimen become increasingly sporadic and half-assed. I still loved getting out the door for a run, but I was lacking the motivation to push hard on tempo days or take on hill repeats, let alone run more than two or three miles at a time. So when the Nike team asked if I wanted to train for a virtual 5K, I figured it might be just the thing to help shake me out of my rut.
WorkoutsTelegraph

Eight myths that shouldn’t stop you running (including the truth about what it does to your knees)

As we emerge from Covid restrictions, many of us are struggling to get back into shape and lose unwanted pounds. For some, that means lacing up their shoes and heading out for a jog. But for every runner, plenty of others are literally “exercised” about running – that is, vexed, anxious, or tired of hearing that we are born to run, that running is the best kind of exercise, and that running is the secret to health and happiness. Apart from being uncomfortable, isn’t running ruinous for knees? Doesn’t it sometimes kill people? Isn’t running an ineffective or useless way to lose weight?
Fitnesswashingtonnewsday.com

Take Your Workout to the Next Level with These 13 Game-Changing Running Products

Take Your Workout to the Next Level with These 13 Game-Changing Running Products. It is not necessary to purchase new or specific running equipment in order to go for a run. That is one of the reasons why the sport is so popular. These goods, on the other hand, may be useful if you want to take your running routines to the next level. Whether you want to break a personal record or merely run one more mile than before, this gear may be able to help you achieve your goals.
Caswell County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

IGNITE YOUR TRANSFORMATION COLOR RUN 2021

Ignite Nutrition has announced the Ignite Your Transformation Color Run. 2021 in Yanceyville set for Saturday, August 14; pre-race starts at 9:30. a.m. and race starts at 10 a.m. Get signed up before July 19 to get your. FREE race day pack. Registration will still be open up until race...
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The Best Products for Your Perfect Running Partner

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Exercise is so much easier with a gym partner. If you've been thinking about taking up running, there's no need to hit up your best friend for some motivation. Your furry friend will make a perfect running pal.
Educationwomensrunning.com

Run College “Optimize Your Stride” Course Introduction

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Editor’s Note: This article is part of our Run College “Optimize Your Stride” course, available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register for the course here.
FitnessSTACK

How to Stay Hydrated With Food During Your Summer Runs

Knowing how to stay hydrated during the summer is important. Water prevents heat-related illnesses and protects your muscles against cramping and fatigue. Still, whether because they aren’t thirsty or want to avoid stomach cramps, many athletes don’t drink enough water. Fortunately, drinking water isn’t the only way to hydrate. An...
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

On the Run

On the Run has the player trying to collect 6 flasks within a maze in an hour time limit. The player has a health bar that is depleted when coming in to contact with the various monsters around the maze but can be replenished by picking up items.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Lesson in Flexibility Francine Katsoudas Learned This Past Year

“At Cisco, we’re really focused on recovering from the pandemic and building an inclusive future for all. One thing that’s top of mind, of course, is hybrid work — and our intent is to listen to our people to better understand both how they want to work and the work that needs to be done. We believe that doing so will allow us to create some flexible new work practices that will not only be better for our people, but also better for our business.
Economyslenterprise.com

Gamifying your business: Eight essential elements

Over my 50-plus years as a businessman, I have ebbed and flowed on my views of what author and business guru Jack Stack has called “The Great Game of Business.” During periods of success and prosperity, business is, indeed, a great game. But in times of grinding to deliver outcomes required by customers, employees, shareholders, vendors, bankers, etc., I’ve found it very difficult to describe it as a game — much less a great one.
Oprah Winfreygoodmenproject.com

5 Signs You’re Likely To Feel Really Satisfied With Your Life

According to Ruut Veenhoven, a professor of social conditions for human happiness in the Erasmus Happiness Economics Research Organization, life satisfaction is:. The degree to which a person positively evaluates the overall quality of their life as a whole; it’s how much they like the life they lead. Each of...
BusinessThrive Global

Jack Pinard: “You need to keep an open mind at all times”

It’s a people business, not a real estate business! All of the clients that you speak with that are looking to sell their properties are important to your success. They are trying to solve problems in their lives or move on from the property. You need to understand what you can do to help them the most, and build a scenario that allows for both you and them to get what they need out of the transaction. The same applies for people who are purchasing properties you have renovated. I touched on an example of that in a reply above regarding the couple who was moving with the grandmother.
Yogasuccess.com

How I Learned to Love Selling (and How You Can Too)

“It feels… gross,” I told Trevor, when he asked why I hadn’t made any sales calls last week. My business coach wasn’t about to let that comment slide. I explained to him that I hired a consultant six years ago who still calls me every couple months “just to check in” (and squeeze a referral from me).

Comments / 0

Community Policy