Gamify Your Running

It’s a people business, not a real estate business! All of the clients that you speak with that are looking to sell their properties are important to your success. They are trying to solve problems in their lives or move on from the property. You need to understand what you can do to help them the most, and build a scenario that allows for both you and them to get what they need out of the transaction. The same applies for people who are purchasing properties you have renovated. I touched on an example of that in a reply above regarding the couple who was moving with the grandmother.