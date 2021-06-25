Tom Cruise Movie Being Remade As A TV Series

In the DC universe it’s sometimes difficult for those without powers to get noticed, and even if they do manage to get noticed it’s not always the smartest thing since villains have a habit of not caring whether a person can defend themselves or recover from massive damage. Renee Montoya has been one of those individuals that has been at the site of many a momentuous happening, but has usually been backup or has shown up just a tad too late. But she’s had her own form of glory in the comics since her role as a detective has kept her in the mix and made it possible for people to notice her quite often. The point is that the feeling is at this point, maybe she should get her own solo series. Giving everyone a movie feels like it would be a little self-defeating, since it’s one shot to get people to se how much like the character. If it works and people want to see more then it’s a great idea, but if not, then it was a gamble that didn’t pay off, and an expensive one at that.