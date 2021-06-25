Tom Cruise Movie Being Remade As A TV Series
Tom Cruise has played some iconic characters over the years, so when you hear one of his movies is being adapted to a television series you might think of different versions of Ethan Hunt, or Pete “Maverick” Mitchell hitting the small screen. Heck, maybe even Jack Reacher comes to mind. But it’s actually going to be one of his more forgotten flicks getting a series turn. Deadline is reporting that Interview with the Vampire is being developed into a series on AMC with some big creative names taking over the story.www.giantfreakinrobot.com