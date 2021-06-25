Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Cruise Movie Being Remade As A TV Series

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Cruise has played some iconic characters over the years, so when you hear one of his movies is being adapted to a television series you might think of different versions of Ethan Hunt, or Pete “Maverick” Mitchell hitting the small screen. Heck, maybe even Jack Reacher comes to mind. But it’s actually going to be one of his more forgotten flicks getting a series turn. Deadline is reporting that Interview with the Vampire is being developed into a series on AMC with some big creative names taking over the story.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Original Series#Amc#Lestat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

ICYMI: Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire Is Being Turned Into A TV Series

Fangirlish has a thing for vampires. Don’t believe me? See our posts about The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Twilight, etc, the list goes on and on. One of my personal favorite vampire stories is Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, which is why I was excited to find out that it’s being turned into a series for television.
Moviesfox35orlando.com

Tom Cruise turns 59: Celebrate his birthday with these films on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Cruise celebrates his 59th birthday on Saturday and Tubi has a collection of films to help fans celebrate. At 18 years old Cruise traveled to New York to pursue an acting career. Three years later, he starred in his breakthrough role in the 1983 film "Risky Business" and continued to rise to fame as fighter pilot Lt. Maverick in 1986’s "Top Gun."
TV ShowsCollider

Liam Neeson, Jaume Collet-Serra Reteam for 'Unknown' TV Series Based on 2011 Movie

Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra are reteaming for a TNT series based on their hit 2011 action-thriller Unknown. Deadline broke the news, reporting that Collet-Serra is attached to direct and executive produce the series, which would pick up after the events of the film, and follow a new lead character. The original movie found Neeson playing a doctor who loses his memory after a car accident and wakes from a coma to find his identity stolen and a group of assassins hunting him down.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Cruise Reportedly Being Blamed For Latest Mission: Impossible 7 Shutdown

Studio Paramount, director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise have long since abandoned plans to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 back-to-back with the eighth installment, but that hasn’t done anything to stop the latest chapter in the long-running blockbuster franchise gaining a reputation as perhaps the single most tortured production of the pandemic era.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Tom Cruise Fans Toast the Actor on His 59th Birthday

Tom Cruise is getting a lot of love online from fans for his birthday, even if some of us can't seem to believe that the actor is now just one year shy of 60 years old. Tom Cruise, who still insists on doing his own dangerous stunts in Mission: Impossible movies, officially turned 59 on Saturday. His name has since begun trending on Twitter with fans from around the world celebrating the action star, who looks like he's barely aged a day since Top Gun.
Moviest2conline.com

Movies Being Released in July

7/2 The Boss Baby: Family Business Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his super-mom wife Carol (Eva Longoria) live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and super-cute new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, leading them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.
Gamblingthetvaddict.com

The Best Gambling Movies & TV-Series of All Time

Movies about gambling have always been popular. The casino setting and the point-of-no-return created by gambling money have captured many viewers over time. A lot of people probably feel transported to a Vegas casino when they are watching these movies – imagining gambling with money and living the high life. And that’s a good time! So, if you’re one of them, here’s a list of the very best movies and tv-series about gambling.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Renee Montoya Deserves a Solo TV Series or Movie

In the DC universe it’s sometimes difficult for those without powers to get noticed, and even if they do manage to get noticed it’s not always the smartest thing since villains have a habit of not caring whether a person can defend themselves or recover from massive damage. Renee Montoya has been one of those individuals that has been at the site of many a momentuous happening, but has usually been backup or has shown up just a tad too late. But she’s had her own form of glory in the comics since her role as a detective has kept her in the mix and made it possible for people to notice her quite often. The point is that the feeling is at this point, maybe she should get her own solo series. Giving everyone a movie feels like it would be a little self-defeating, since it’s one shot to get people to se how much like the character. If it works and people want to see more then it’s a great idea, but if not, then it was a gamble that didn’t pay off, and an expensive one at that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy