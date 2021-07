(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin mining became 28% easier after July 2’s bi-weekly adjustment to the network’s difficulty setting. Solving a block of bitcoin now requires around 14 trillion hashes – think of them as a cryptographic calculation – a level not seen more than a year ago when the digital currency was trading around $ 9,000. This is great news for miners as profitability is increasing, but not everyone will be able to profit – data center space is tight and has not kept pace with industry demand.