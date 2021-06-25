2004 Mercury Marauder In Rare Dark Toreador Red Color Up For Auction
The Ford Panther platform underpinned many full-size vehicles during its production run, including several popular FoMoCo sedans that have remained in the hearts and minds of enthusiasts looking to modify or simply preserve artifacts from a bygone era, when the buying public coveted cars with trunks and burly V8 engines. The 2004 Mercury Marauder represented something of a swan song for those types of vehicles, as it was essentially the last performance-oriented body-on-frame rear-wheel drive sedan from The Blue Oval. Despite a relatively short production run, many examples seemingly found decent homes, including this particular model, which is currently being auctioned on Cars & Bids.fordauthority.com