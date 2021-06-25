2004 Mercury Marauder In Rare Dark Toreador Red Color Up For Auction

Hot Rod Magazine Editor in Chief John McGann joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as John shares the importance of the Hot Rod Power Tour coming back in 2021 and the way it has become the biggest rolling car cruise in the world over the years. Listen as John talks about the people that make up the Power Tour and the friendships made as well as the impact on car culture and communities they visit. John fills us in on Drag Week dates and ways to see all the action as those events happen later this year. John also shares his journey as a car fan kid growing up who now gets to be a part of and lead one of the great brands in Motorsports and car culture media. For more information on Hot Rod and Power Tour and dates for Drag week as well as all the cool stuff on cars be sure to check out www.HotRod.com and https://www.motortrend.com/hotrod/