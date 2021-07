I love animals. I think most people do. As long as it's not some alligator trying to eat my face or a kangaroo wanting to kick my guts out, I'm happy. So imagine my surprise when I came across The Gentle Barn. I found it on "experiences" on Air BnB. So basically you make an appointment and go out to see them in Dittmer. It's about a three hour drive outside of St Louis. So it could be a good weekend road trip, you know?