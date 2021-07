AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In many ways we've come a long way since the start of the pandemic last year but Augusta city leaders say many residents are not done healing from the sting of this pandemic. FOX54 spoke with Commissioner Jordan Johnson who says there are a number of local people who could soon be facing eviction. The moratorium for evictions was supposed to end on July 1st but it's been extended for thirty days. City leaders say this will give residents time to get their finances in order.