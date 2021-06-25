Cancel
Analyzing Home Depot's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $312.98 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

