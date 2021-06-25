What Are the Best Solar Batteries for Energy Storage? (2021)

In India, Electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem is in its early stage. The central government has already announced the second phase of its ambitious FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles) policy to step up EV adoption in the country across segments. As for Niti Aayog, the Indian EV industry may add around $300 bn by 2030 cumulatively while accelerating the adoption of electric cars, electric scooters and electric motorcycles and electric buses in the country. An Electric Vehicle that uses one or more electric motors for propulsion is self-contained with Batteries, solar panels, fuel cells and electric generators to convert fuel to electricity. EV adoption will depend largely on stakeholders such as OEMs, start-ups, charging infrastructure developers along with battery manufacturers to come together and aim at a collaborative participation.