Latter & Blum Names Gardner VP of Operations, Residential Division
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Latter & Blum has appointed Chip Gardner vice president of operations, residential division. Gardner joined Latter & Blum in 2020 and he naturally fit into his new role, bringing forth his strong market expertise and decades of experience. As an accessible leader and strategist, Gardner is responsible for day-to-day operations, including the identification, prioritization, and strategic execution of key projects.www.bizneworleans.com