Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

HIMSSCast: Unpacking Apple's new health records news – with Michael Abrams

By MobiHealthNews
mobihealthnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt WWDC this month, Apple announced new health-sharing features that allow users to share their health records and patient-generated data with family, caregivers, or their healthcare provider. On today's HIMSSCast, Michael Abrams, managing partner at Numerof & Associates, joins host Jonah Comstock to discuss the news and how it fits in the larger context of the healthcare system.

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Unpacking#Health Data#Himsscast#Wwdc#Numerof Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
HealthVentureBeat

Health records join the API economy as new rules go live

The beginning of July marked the launch of an ambitious U.S. experiment to drive digital transformation across health care through open APIs. Proponents believe this could unlock opportunities for new digital health services and applications. This first major step promises to open medical data for patients through APIs, making it...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google looks to be getting ready to copy Apple Health's best feature

Keeping track of your health and fitness is a whole lot more manageable these days. Thanks to phones and smartwatches, tracking your heart rate, caloric intake, exercise goals, and other metrics is easier than ever. Google is testing out a new application focusing on medical records, in order to give users a better understanding of their health and well-being.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple's VP of health says the company works 'like an orchestra'

Apple executive Dr. Sumbul Desai claims that the tech giant's success in health comes from how its design and engineering teams all work together for the Apple Watch, and other fitness projects. Apple's vice president, health, Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, has confirmed that Apple runs entire clinics as part of...
Businessimore.com

Sumbul Desai, Apple VP of health, talks careers, medicine, and more in new podcast interview

Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai appeared as an interviewee on the Second Life podcast. Topics of discussion included health, careers, and more. Sumbul Desai is a name that we've begun to see more of during Apple recent events, with the company's VP of health sharing details on where Apple is going next in terms of health. Now, in a new interview on the Second Life podcast Desai talks about her career, medicine, and more.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
Healthaithority.com

Treatment.com Integrates Wearable Technology Into Healthcare AI

Treatment.com International Inc. has developed a sophisticated AI engine to help consumers assess symptoms based on their unique health profile and take the necessary next steps. The Treatment AI engine will integrate personalized medical history and demographic information that impacts the likelihood of conditions, and provides recommendations to prevent illness. In order to create the most comprehensive picture of every individual, Treatment is now developing new technology that integrates personal wearable health data.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

The #1 Clinical Communication System Requirement

In a recent clinical communications survey we did of the Healthcare IT Today community sponsored by Halo Health, we found some really fascinating insights into how healthcare organizations look at their clinical communication systems. We had over 140 healthcare leaders respond to the survey and had a nice mix of large, medium, and small organizations take part in the survey.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Workflow management system Solv adds new EHR integrations, in-app lab results

Digital health company Solv, which made its mark in the appointment booking space, has released a slew of new services, including EHR integrations, EHR robotic process information, advanced queuing and in-app test results. The company has integrated with EHR companies Epic, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and NextGen, enabling the patient data, paperwork...
Fort Madison, IADaily Gate City

FMCH invests in new integrated electronic health record system

Fort Madison Community Hospital (FMCH) will convert to the Cerner electronic health record system Thursday, July 1. This will align the hospital with Great River Medical Center, which already uses Cerner. To meet criteria for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Sole. Community Hospital classification, Great River Medical...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Seattle health-data startup Truveta raises $95M

Seattle-based Truveta, a health care data services startup backed by 17 major health systems in the United States, is announcing Tuesday it has raised $95 million in a private fundraising round. The venture is developing a platform that will aggregate anonymized data from tens of millions of patients across 40...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy