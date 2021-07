AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A handful of new voting changes are now in effect in Georgia as part of SB202, which Governor Brian Kemp signed back in March. A large portion of changes went into effect immediately, including limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and prohibiting volunteers from handing out food or water to people waiting in line to vote. The six sections of the law that went into effect today - 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - have to do with absentee and early voting.