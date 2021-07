Being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there are many great beaches in Minnesota. But the thing is, not all of them are great for swimming. Some are covered in jagged rocks or boulders, making them uncomfortable for a day of sunbathing. And the few beaches that do have sand? They’re often overrun with people. But there are a few secluded beaches that are a little less popular, including the one we’d like to introduce today. The swimming beach at Father Hennepin State Park includes a large stretch of sand for you to dip your toes in between dips in Mille Lacs Lake. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.