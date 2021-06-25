Cancel
Dragon Ball Z Mother Of The Year Transforms Son Into Goku

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleSon Goku has long been not only one of the most popular characters introduced in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, but one of the most popular characters in anime period, with one mother vying for the title of "mother of the year," by transforming her son into the legendary Saiyan. While the young Dragon Ball fan most likely won't be transforming into a Super Saiyan as a result of this makeover, it's clear that he looks far more like Goku than many fans could imagine, even considering there was a live-action adaptation of the Earth-bound Saiyan that hit theaters years back.

