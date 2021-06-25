Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles: When Did They Date? Plus, Everything Else To Know

By Julia Teti
Hollywood Life
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a walk down memory lane and look back at the relationship between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner! Plus, learn about where the two stars stand now. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are two of the most famous 20-somethings in the world. So, naturally, the two have crossed paths — and even been linked romantically! Rumors about the two being an item circulated in 2013, and the pair were seemingly on-and-off until 2016. All of these years later, fans still love to reminisce about those “Hendall” days, and we’ve cooked up the perfect timeline of their relationship from the early 2010s to today!

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
James Corden
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Georgia Fowler
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harry And Kendall#Tequila#Fine Line#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

We Can 99% Guarantee You've Never Seen a Cutout Skirt Like Kendall Jenner's

Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired Thursday night, and though we were enthralled by the flood of revelations the famous family unpacked with Andy Cohen, we couldn't help but feel slightly distracted by Kendall Jenner's outfit. The 25-year-old supermodel stunned per usual for the occasion, wearing a sparkly skirt we'll likely be daydreaming about for the rest of the week. Hailing from Tom Ford's spring 2013 collection, the metallic skirt is intricately embellished with countless shiny beads and features too many cutouts to count and a daring leg slit. We see you, Kenny!
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With

All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kendall Jenner 'practically moves in' with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has "practically moved in" with her boyfriend Devin Booker. The 25-year-old model recently celebrated her first anniversary with Devin, and sources have now said the pair are so serious about their love for one another that they've all but officially moved in together. An insider said: "He's practically...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kendall Jenner claims fame made it ‘harder’ for her to become a successful supermodel

Kendall Jenner has denied accusations that her fame helped her become a supermodel, alleging that it actually made it “harder” for her to achieve her career.The reality star addressed her successful modelling career during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, where she claimed that everything she has accomplished has been the result of her own hard work.“In the topic of offensiveness to some of the things people assume about our family, I think everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” the 25-year-old said. “I did everything that I was supposed...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'KUWTK' Producer Reveals Kendall Jenner's Relationship Disclosure 'Rule'

If you always wondered why you couldn’t keep up with Kendall Jenner’s love life while binge-watching “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” turns out there’s a real reason. In an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz Farjam, executive producer for the long-running E! series, spilled some Jenner-specific tea....
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Joe Alwyn

After more than four years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are more serious than ever. Here’s everything to know about their relationship. After years of being labeled as a “serial dater” and making headlines for the men she’s dated, Taylor Swift has settled down with Joe Alwyn in a big way. The two have been together since they secretly started dating in the fall of 2016, and have made a point to keep their relationship out of the public eye. For the most part, fans only know intimate details about Taylor and Joe’s relationships from the (many) songs that she’s written about him. Find out more about the pair’s relationship below!
CelebritiesNewsweek

Who Jason Sudeikis Is Dating As Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Romance Blossoms

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are having a summer of love in Italy after the couple were spotted vacationing together on a yacht. In photos published by Page Six, the Booksmart director, 37, and the former One Direction star, 27, are seen sunbathing, dancing, sipping wine and making out and having a great time in the Tuscan Monte Argentario region.
CelebritiesElle

Kendall Jenner Went Out in a White, Barely-Buttoned Blazer and Micro Skirt

Kendall Jenner embraced summer whites yesterday when she stepped out with a friend to go to Little Beach House, members-only club Soho House's Malibu location. Jenner paired a single-buttoned blazer with a high-waist white micro skirt and sandal heels. She accessorized with a gold necklace and dark sunglasses. This is...
Celebritiesmycouriertribune.com

Kendall Jenner had rules about her partners appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner wouldn’t let any of her former partners appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ until they’d been together for “at least a year”. The 25-year-old model and reality star never involved any of her boyfriends on the E! reality series – which came to an end last week – and now one of the show’s executive producers has said the reason fans never got to see Kendall’s romances unfold on-screen was because she had a “rule” about her love life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy