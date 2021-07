While Sega’s 32-bit console failed to compete with Sony’s PlayStation, it certainly shouldn’t be written off, and this list of the best Saturn games proves it. In fact, the Sega Saturn is an incredibly odd beast, because its libraries are vastly different depending on which part of the world you live in. The machine struggled in the west due to the dominance of PlayStation and an overall thirst for 3D games, and while there are plenty of notable examples like Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Alien Trilogy, and WipEout XL, they often fared better on Sony’s console.