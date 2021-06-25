For Wildlife Researcher, Life at Warm Valley Lodge Inspires Curiosity

DUBOIS, Wyo. — “What are those ducks doing here?” asks Duane Howe. He doesn’t mean merely “What are they doing?” but rather “Why are they doing it here?”. He lifts his binoculars to watch them, sitting on the same bench beside Pete’s Pond he has occupied almost daily, since early spring. The pond is a half-mile walk from Warm Valley Lodge, the Dubois assisted living facility where he has lived since 2019. That daily hike along a paved walkway beside the Wind River presents no problem for Duane, who remains fit, very active, and always inquisitive.